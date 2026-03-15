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Colombian President Urges Trump to Distance from Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged US President Donald Trump to create distance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking at the Friday memorial in Chicago for US civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, Petro addressed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Petro praised Jackson as a “living symbol of the struggle for freedom” for individuals of African heritage throughout the Americas.
Urging Trump to disassociate from Netanyahu, Petro stated: “Today is the time for the US president to completely separate himself from the person who is pushing humanity toward the abyss.”
He emphasized the need for global unity in response to the current Middle East crisis.
“It is time for all of us to come together because there is no weapon capable of stopping missiles,” Petro highlighted. “The only thing that can stand against them is the power of words backed by the masses, by all humanity.”
Pinpointing Netanyahu as responsible for the turmoil, Petro underscored the urgency of achieving peace in the region.
His comments received enthusiastic applause from attendees, with many rising in approval.
Speaking at the Friday memorial in Chicago for US civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, Petro addressed the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Petro praised Jackson as a “living symbol of the struggle for freedom” for individuals of African heritage throughout the Americas.
Urging Trump to disassociate from Netanyahu, Petro stated: “Today is the time for the US president to completely separate himself from the person who is pushing humanity toward the abyss.”
He emphasized the need for global unity in response to the current Middle East crisis.
“It is time for all of us to come together because there is no weapon capable of stopping missiles,” Petro highlighted. “The only thing that can stand against them is the power of words backed by the masses, by all humanity.”
Pinpointing Netanyahu as responsible for the turmoil, Petro underscored the urgency of achieving peace in the region.
His comments received enthusiastic applause from attendees, with many rising in approval.
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