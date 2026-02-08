Palm-Lined Souq, Watchtower, Wildlife Museum: 3 New Reasons To Visit Al Dhaid

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 6:00 AM UPDATED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 8:19 AM



Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, the restored Al Mudharsa Tower and Souq Sharia't Al Dhaid together create a new visitor circuit blending heritage, nature and community life in the Central Region

The oasis city of Al Dhaid now offers three fresh reasons to visit. Over the weekend, the Sharjah Ruler inaugurated new attractions that invite visitors to explore desert wildlife, step inside a restored watchtower and wander through palm-shaded market corridors.

The Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, the restored Al Mudharsa Tower and Souq Sharia't Al Dhaid together form a new heritage-and-nature circuit that offers visitors a layered experience of the Central Region.

Restored Al Mudharsa Tower

Located at the north-eastern entrance to Al Dhaid Oasis, the tower has historically been part of the area's defensive network, playing a key role in monitoring farmland, water sources and surrounding agricultural areas. The structure has been rehabilitated using traditional materials and established archaeological standards to preserve its original architectural character.

The site - included within Al Dhaid Fort and Falaj Al Dhaid - was inscribed on the ICESCO World Heritage List in 2023, underscoring its cultural and historical value. Enhancements around the tower, including landscaped areas and visitor facilities, have helped position it as a heritage landmark that reflects the region's past.

Souq Sharia't Al Dhaid

Souq Sharia't Al Dhaid is a traditional-style market developed near Falaj Al Dhaid, between the fort and the historic tower.

The market includes 34 retail units ranging from cafés and restaurants to outlets supporting productive families, small businesses and youth-led ventures selling local and heritage products. Designed with architectural elements inspired by the surrounding desert, the souq revives the area's historic role as a hub of trade and social exchange.

The site also features a camel track and a viewing arcade overlooking palm groves and flowing water, along with multiple entrances that connect it to nearby heritage landmarks. Officials say the market is expected to stimulate tourism and commercial activity while creating sustainable opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum

At the centre of the new additions is the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, designed as a major environmental awareness and education hub in the Central Region.

The museum features specialised galleries dedicated to desert ecosystems, including halls for plants, insects, birds and desert animals. Interactive displays, educational models and digital applications introduce visitors - particularly young people - to concepts such as biodiversity, adaptation to harsh climates and ecological balance.

The facility also includes research offices, laboratories, environmental education spaces and a dedicated children's hall aimed at fostering early interest in nature and conservation.



