Primexbt Wins Best Broker For Beginners And Best Customer Support Awards In LATAM

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PrimeXBT, a leading multi-asset broker, has been awarded 'Best Broker for Beginners LATAM' and 'Best Customer Support LATAM' at the International Business Magazine Awards 2026. The awards recognise PrimeXBT's traders-first approach, combining responsive client support, accessible platform design, and a strong focus on trader education.

PrimeXBT is built to support accessibility at every stage of the trading journey, making it particularly well-suited for beginners. With a user-friendly interface, simple onboarding, and no minimum deposit requirement, the broker enables traders to enter the markets at their own pace while continuing to build their knowledge. It also provides access to a wide range of markets, including crypto and traditional assets, within a single integrated platform, supporting different trading styles and experience levels.

Alongside its multi-asset access, PrimeXBT delivers a structured educational environment. The platform includes a Learning Center with tutorials and guides, a demo account for risk-free practice, and in-platform tools such as the Discover section, which brings together market data, trading ideas, and economic insights.

PrimeXBT also provides 24/7 live chat support, with response times under 1 minute and knowledgeable assistance from dedicated support specialists available whenever clients need it. This ensures traders can resolve issues quickly and stay focused on market activity.

Jonatan Randin, Market Analyst at PrimeXBT, commented:

"These awards reflect our focus on putting traders first in everything we do. From fast and reliable support to accessible tools and practical education, our goal is to create an environment where traders can start with confidence and continue to grow over time."

These recognitions highlight PrimeXBT's continued effort to combine usability, education, and support in a way that meets the needs of a broad and evolving trading audience.

To learn more, users can visit PrimeXBT website.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto asset service provider trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, crypto, and Crypto Futures, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader 2.0 platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some products and services, including MT5, may not be available in your jurisdiction. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration.

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