Membrane Filters Market Size To Surpass USD 30.21 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Membrane Filters Market is expanding as demand grows across water treatment and life sciences, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 4.61 billion in 2025 to USD 11.03 billion by 2035 amid regulatory and industrial growth.

Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Membrane Filters Market size was valued at USD 13.67 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.21 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

The market for membrane filters is being impacted by a number of factors, including industrialization, environmental laws, the growing demand in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the need to manage water and wastewater.









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The U.S. Membrane Filters Market was estimated to grow from USD 4.61 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.03 Billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 9.28%.

Environmental laws, significant investment in technologically advanced filtration solutions, strong acceptance of membrane filtration technologies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and high demand for technologically advanced water/wastewater treatment solutions all drive the market.

Increasing Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Drive Market Growth Globally

The market for membrane filters is expected to grow significantly due to the growing need for wastewater and water treatment. This increase is directly related to the growing problem of water scarcity, the necessity to manage industrial waste, and the growing desire for clean, safe water. Advanced membrane filtering methods are being used more and more in industrial and pharmaceutical operations, as well as municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities. Membrane filter technology adoption and market expansion are also being fueled by advancements in efficient membrane technology, namely in terms of performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO) held the largest market share of 78.25% in 2025 due to the high filtration efficiency of the technology for the removal of dissolved salts, impurities, and microorganisms. Ultrafiltration (UF) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.21% during 2026–2035 due to increasing adoption in the filtration of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and wastewater treatment applications.

By Material

Polymeric Membranes accounted for the highest market share of 65.21% in 2025 due to cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and widespread application in water treatment, food processing, and healthcare. Ceramic Membranes are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.20% through 2026–2035 due to increasing demand for high durability, chemical resistance, and long lifespan in harsh industrial environments.

By Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment dominated with a 48.25% market share in 2025 due to the increasing demand for clean water, the rise in industrial waste, and the enforcement of environmental regulations. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for drugs and biologics.

By End-User

Industrial Sector held the largest share of 45.12% in 2025 due to the increasing demand for membrane filtration in the process of chemical production, food & beverage production, and water treatment. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Companies are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.54% during 2026–2035 due to the increasing demand for sterile filtration, production of biologics, and purification in laboratory-scale processes.

By Filter Type

Cartridge Filters accounted for the highest market share of 46.25% in 2025 due to the widespread adoption of these filters in industrial, municipal, and commercial filtration systems. Capsule Filters are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for these filters in the pharmaceutical industry and research activities.

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Regional Insights:

With a 38.25% market share in 2025 and the quickest rate of growth, the Asia-Pacific Membrane Filters Market is predicted to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.47% between 2026 and 2035. This is due to the region, which includes nations, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, has a high rate of urbanization, increased industrial production, and a need for clean water.

The market for membrane filters in North America is well-established, with significant demand from high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing and municipal water treatment. Reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and high-tech membrane technologies can be widely adopted in the US and Canada because to their advanced infrastructure.

Key Players:



Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3M Company

Pall Corporation

Sartorius AG

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

Veolia Environnement SA

Pentair plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair plc

Koch Separation Solutions

Toray Industries, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

ProMinent GmbH Synder Filtration Inc.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Merck KGaA strengthened its position in the medical filtration sector through strategic expansions and innovation initiatives, enhancing its capabilities in life science and healthcare filtration solutions.

In July 2025, Danaher Corporation advanced its market position through continued investments in life sciences filtration technologies, strengthening its capabilities in bioprocessing and industrial filtration solutions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Membrane Filter Adoption & Usage Metrics – helps you understand application trends across water & wastewater treatment and key industries, along with technology-wise market share analysis.

Filtration Performance & Efficiency Index – helps you evaluate contaminant removal efficiency, membrane fouling rates, flow performance, and durability under varying operating conditions.

Technology Segmentation & Innovation Trends – helps you identify advancements in microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis, along with emerging nanotechnology and composite membranes.

Smart Integration & R&D Investment Analysis – helps you uncover the role of automation, smart monitoring systems, and increasing investments in next-generation membrane technologies.

Operational Lifecycle & Cost Efficiency Insights – helps you assess membrane lifespan, replacement cycles, maintenance requirements, and cost advantages across applications. Regional Demand & Market Drivers Analysis – helps you identify growth patterns driven by water scarcity, industrialization, environmental regulations, and infrastructure development across global markets.

Read Other Related Reports:

Membranes Market

Nanofiltration Membranes Market

Reverse Osmosis Membranes Market

Sterile Bioprocess Filtration Market

Membrane Separation Technology Market

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