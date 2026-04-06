Bajaur Journalists Work Under Fire Amid Rising Threats And Insecurity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Journalists in the tribal district of Bajaur continue to perform their duties despite constant risks.

They face threats from militant groups, pressure from various actors, and harassment. Several journalists in Bajaur have been targeted in attacks over the years.

According to the Pakistan Press Foundation, there have been 13 attacks on journalists in Bajaur since 2006, including one fatality.

In 2007, journalist Noor Hakim Khan was killed in a bomb blast in Salarzai while traveling in a vehicle. Several other journalists have also been injured in different incidents.

While fulfilling their professional responsibilities, journalists are also facing a major challenge regarding the building of the Bajaur Press Club.

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They say that despite insecurity and limited facilities, they continue to work, but the longstanding issue of the press club building remains unresolved.

According to them, the old building had better facilities, but due to worsening security conditions, the press club was shifted to a temporary building nearly 19 years ago. Journalists now demand that basic facilities be provided in the current building so they can work more effectively.

The current building of the Bajaur Press Club is not secure. It lacks boundary walls, CCTV cameras, and security personnel. Located in the middle of a market area, it is easily accessible to anyone.

In August 2023, the district administration shut down the press club due to security concerns. However, workers of a political party entered the premises by climbing over the wall and assaulted journalists.

Similarly, in January 2023, some individuals attacked the press club, broke locks, and pressured journalists to report in their favor. A social media campaign was also launched against journalists.

Journalists demand that the temporary building be reconstructed, proper security measures be implemented, CCTV cameras installed, and a boundary wall constructed.

President of the Bajaur Press Club, Muhammad Saleem, said that the issue is longstanding and requires a permanent solution. He explained that the building in front of Khar Scouts, established in 2004, had better facilities and accessibility, but it had to be vacated in 2006 due to deteriorating law and order.

People break locks and enter the press club.

Journalist Sajjad Karwan said that the current building also has many problems, but it is relatively better than the previous location because the public can access it. However, he added that the area is close to the Afghan border, and discussing public issues can sometimes be dangerous.

He recalled an incident where individuals attempted to break into the press club and forced journalists to provide favorable coverage. Often, people visit the press club after a news report to threaten journalists.

He further explained that the original press club building, located in front of Bajaur Scouts, is difficult for the public to access. During tense situations, routes to that area are often blocked, making it impractical for journalists to relocate there.

He demanded that the current building be upgraded into a permanent press club with a strong boundary wall.

Dawn News reporter Anwarullah Khan, who has been working in journalism for 25 years, said that the current building is unsafe for journalists. He noted that anyone can enter freely, and there is no security system in place.

He also shared his personal experience from the time when the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) was enforced in tribal areas. While reporting on its negative impacts, he angered influential figures.

One day, while heading to the press club, he was attacked by armed men, beaten, and an attempt was made to abduct him. He was warned to stop his work.

He emphasized that the key issues faced by journalists include security, lack of facilities, and public access to the press club. If these are addressed in the current building, many problems could be resolved.

Journalist Zahid Jan said that after publishing a report, an individual came to the press club and threatened him. He added that journalism in tribal districts has never been risk-free, as people often take criticism personally and even pursue journalists to their homes. Therefore, ensuring security for the press club and journalists is essential.

Current condition of Bajaur Press Club building:

According to Muhammad Saleem, the road where the press club was originally located remains closed to this day. The current building, provided temporarily by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department in Khar Bazaar, has been in use for the past 19 years.

He said the building belongs to the C&W Department, and the district administration has repeatedly asked them to vacate it, but journalists have resisted and continue to operate from there.

The Bajaur Press Club has 35 registered members. Saleem stated that they rejected the old building due to limited accessibility.

He added that until complete peace is restored, it is not feasible for the public to visit that location. Moving there would create difficulties for press conferences and public engagement. Therefore, they demand improvements in the current building along with proper security arrangements.

He also mentioned that the provincial government allocated a grant of 2 million rupees and an additional 500,000 rupees for repairs last year, but this amount is insufficient.

Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Information, Shafi Jan, said that the government is taking steps for the welfare of journalists. Grants are being provided to press clubs, including Bajaur.

He added that the issue of the Bajaur Press Club building falls under the Press Registrar Section of the Information Department, and journalists should present their case there for resolution.

He further stated that ensuring the safety of journalists is a top priority, and all issues, including those of the Bajaur Press Club, will be addressed. Measures are also being taken to provide healthcare facilities for journalists.