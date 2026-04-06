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Canada's PM Slams Israel's Lebanon Offensive as 'Illegal Invasion'
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a sharp rebuke of Israel's military campaign inside Lebanon on Tuesday, using unambiguous language to denounce what he characterized as an unlawful breach of a sovereign nation's borders.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Quebec, Carney did not mince words: "It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon, he declared, adding: "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
The Prime Minister pointed directly to Beirut's own actions against Hezbollah as proof that Israel's stated rationale for the offensive no longer holds, stating: "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion."
He concluded with a categorical denunciation: "So, we condemn it."
Israel launched its aerial campaign and ground offensive into southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, and has sustained its military operations ever since.
The human toll has been severe. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,247 people have been killed and a further 3,690 wounded in Israeli strikes since the offensive began — figures that have drawn mounting international alarm and calls for an immediate ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Quebec, Carney did not mince words: "It's an illegal invasion" of Lebanon, he declared, adding: "It's a violation of their territorial sovereignty, integrity, and sovereignty."
The Prime Minister pointed directly to Beirut's own actions against Hezbollah as proof that Israel's stated rationale for the offensive no longer holds, stating: "From a practical perspective, the Government of Lebanon has banned (the Lebanese group) Hezbollah. It's taking action, is trying to take action against Hezbollah and their terrorist activities and their threats to Israel, and that is the purported justification for this invasion."
He concluded with a categorical denunciation: "So, we condemn it."
Israel launched its aerial campaign and ground offensive into southern Lebanon following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2, and has sustained its military operations ever since.
The human toll has been severe. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,247 people have been killed and a further 3,690 wounded in Israeli strikes since the offensive began — figures that have drawn mounting international alarm and calls for an immediate ceasefire.
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