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Iran Launches New Wave of Missiles at Tel Aviv

Iran Launches New Wave of Missiles at Tel Aviv


2026-04-06 05:37:15
(MENAFN) Iran unleashed a new barrage of missiles against central Israel in the early hours of Monday, with explosions reverberating across Tel Aviv and occupied East Jerusalem as air defense systems scrambled to intercept the incoming projectiles, Israeli media reported.

One person sustained injuries in the strike on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, an Israeli public broadcaster confirmed. Hebrew-language media reported visible mid-air explosions over the city as Israeli defense systems engaged the incoming projectiles, with shrapnel and missile fragments ultimately raining down across eastern sections of the city.

Israeli media reported that Iran launched a minimum of 10 missiles armed with cluster warheads across three successive attack waves targeting Tel Aviv and surrounding areas of central Israel. Iranian state television corroborated the multi-wave nature of the assault, reporting that three separate missile salvos were fired toward Israel within a compressed 20-minute window.

The strikes represent the latest chapter in a rapidly intensifying regional conflict that has spiraled since Israel and the United States launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28 — a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with an expanding campaign of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military installations, inflicting casualties and widespread infrastructure damage while sending shockwaves through global financial markets and severely disrupting international aviation corridors.

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