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Poori Thaali Now Available - The Untold Story Of India's Education Revolution
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New Delhi - EduFront Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the availability of "Poori Thaali ": India's Education Revolution - Stories of Non-Governmental Experiments, a landmark Hindi-language work by veteran journalist and policy thinker Satish Jha, with a foreword by Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog.
Published in 2026, "Poori Thaali" arrives at a defining moment for India - a nation with the world's largest youth population, over 270 million children in school, and a learning crisis hiding in plain sight.
A Book for Our Times
India stands at a demographic crossroads. Every year, more than fifteen million young people enter working age. This dividend - celebrated by economists - will only materialise if those young people can genuinely read, think, reason, and adapt. "Poori Thaali" makes the case, with clarity and urgency, that enrolment without learning is not education - it is a promise broken.
The book does not assign blame. It maps a system - its institutional logic, its blind spots, its unsung heroes - and asks what it would take to change course. The answer, Jha argues, is not a single reform but a full platter: teacher support, child-level instruction, continuous measurement, community accountability, and leadership with the courage to face uncomfortable truths.
Available on Amazon:
Published in 2026, "Poori Thaali" arrives at a defining moment for India - a nation with the world's largest youth population, over 270 million children in school, and a learning crisis hiding in plain sight.
A Book for Our Times
India stands at a demographic crossroads. Every year, more than fifteen million young people enter working age. This dividend - celebrated by economists - will only materialise if those young people can genuinely read, think, reason, and adapt. "Poori Thaali" makes the case, with clarity and urgency, that enrolment without learning is not education - it is a promise broken.
The book does not assign blame. It maps a system - its institutional logic, its blind spots, its unsung heroes - and asks what it would take to change course. The answer, Jha argues, is not a single reform but a full platter: teacher support, child-level instruction, continuous measurement, community accountability, and leadership with the courage to face uncomfortable truths.
Available on Amazon:
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