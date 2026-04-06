Trump's Health: How Melania, Donald Trump Jr Reacted To US President's Viral Hospitalization Rumours

MENAFN - Live Mint) Social media over the Easter weekend was flooded with speculation about US President Donald Trump's health and alleged hospitalization.

With Trump seemingly absent from public events, speculation mounted that he had been taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center, a facility frequently associated with healthcare of US presidents.

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Amid the rumours, the US President's son, Donald Trump Jr, hit out at the rumours, suggesting that they had been peddled by the left.

"Sick people," wrote Trump Jr on X, sharing a post that accused the left of running a "massive campaign pushing the lie that he [Trump] was dead".

First Lady Melania Trump, however, did not address the rumours, and posted about an unrelated event, possibly indicating that all was normal in the White House.

Posting about an article on seven Ukrainian teens rescued from Russian-occupied territories, she wrote,“Reunifying children with their loved ones in this region of the world remains one of the most important global issues today. I am encouraged that both sides remain committed to ongoing cooperation, raising the safety and well-being of children above this abhorrent war.”

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The rumours emanated from social media reports about increased activity around Walter Reed, and from the White House reportedly placing a so-called "lid" on media access shortly before noon on Saturday.

However, the White House moved swiftly to counter the narrative, with Director of Communications Steven Cheung saying, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

The US President's press pool also photographed Trump on Sunday.

Later on Sunday it emerged that Trump had, over the weekend, been occupied with monitoring the situation regarding the missing F-15 crew member, who was rescued by special forces.

Announcing the rescue on Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social,“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”