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Suspicious Projectile Activity Reported Near UAE Port Vessel
(MENAFN) The UK Office of Maritime Trade Operations announced on Sunday that unusual activity involving unidentified projectiles had been detected near a ship docked at a port in the United Arab Emirates.
In an official alert, UKMTO confirmed it had obtained information regarding an occurrence at Khor Fakkan Port, located in the emirate of Sharjah.
According to the vessel’s captain, several splashes caused by unknown projectiles were observed striking the water very close to the container ship while it was engaged in cargo loading procedures.
The report indicated that relevant authorities are currently examining the type of these projectiles as well as the conditions and context in which the episode took place.
The agency further recommended that ships passing through the vicinity remain vigilant and promptly notify officials of any unusual or suspicious occurrences.
Meanwhile, officials in Sharjah confirmed that the incident at Khor Fakkan Port did not result in any casualties. The Sharjah Government Media Bureau stated on the X platform, owned by the X Corp., that further information will be shared as it becomes available.
This development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region following a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has so far resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader "Ali Khamenei".
In an official alert, UKMTO confirmed it had obtained information regarding an occurrence at Khor Fakkan Port, located in the emirate of Sharjah.
According to the vessel’s captain, several splashes caused by unknown projectiles were observed striking the water very close to the container ship while it was engaged in cargo loading procedures.
The report indicated that relevant authorities are currently examining the type of these projectiles as well as the conditions and context in which the episode took place.
The agency further recommended that ships passing through the vicinity remain vigilant and promptly notify officials of any unusual or suspicious occurrences.
Meanwhile, officials in Sharjah confirmed that the incident at Khor Fakkan Port did not result in any casualties. The Sharjah Government Media Bureau stated on the X platform, owned by the X Corp., that further information will be shared as it becomes available.
This development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the region following a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. The offensive has so far resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader "Ali Khamenei".
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