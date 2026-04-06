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SpaceX Eyes Valuation Ahead of IPO
(MENAFN) SpaceX has reportedly lifted its projected valuation to above $2 trillion in anticipation of its upcoming initial public offering, setting the stage for what may become the largest market debut ever recorded.
According to Bloomberg News, which cited sources familiar with the situation, the company—led by Elon Musk—is positioning itself for a historic entry into public markets.
The aerospace, satellite, and artificial intelligence firm, along with its financial advisors, is currently introducing this ambitious valuation benchmark to potential investors. These discussions are part of preliminary “testing-the-waters” meetings expected to take place in the near future, aimed at gauging investor interest ahead of the official offering.
Should this valuation be realized, it would represent a dramatic surge of nearly two-thirds within just a few months. Earlier in February, SpaceX’s purchase of xAI placed the merged entity’s worth at approximately $1.25 trillion, highlighting the rapid growth trajectory.
With a valuation exceeding $2 trillion, SpaceX would join the ranks of the most valuable publicly traded corporations globally. It would surpass companies like Meta and Tesla, while ranking just behind giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon within the S&P 500.
In an earlier report, Bloomberg News indicated that SpaceX had confidentially submitted its IPO filing, potentially targeting a June launch with an initial valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion.
This listing may be part of a broader surge of significant public offerings, including possible market debuts by OpenAI and Anthropic, both competitors to xAI’s chatbot Grok.
According to Bloomberg News, which cited sources familiar with the situation, the company—led by Elon Musk—is positioning itself for a historic entry into public markets.
The aerospace, satellite, and artificial intelligence firm, along with its financial advisors, is currently introducing this ambitious valuation benchmark to potential investors. These discussions are part of preliminary “testing-the-waters” meetings expected to take place in the near future, aimed at gauging investor interest ahead of the official offering.
Should this valuation be realized, it would represent a dramatic surge of nearly two-thirds within just a few months. Earlier in February, SpaceX’s purchase of xAI placed the merged entity’s worth at approximately $1.25 trillion, highlighting the rapid growth trajectory.
With a valuation exceeding $2 trillion, SpaceX would join the ranks of the most valuable publicly traded corporations globally. It would surpass companies like Meta and Tesla, while ranking just behind giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon within the S&P 500.
In an earlier report, Bloomberg News indicated that SpaceX had confidentially submitted its IPO filing, potentially targeting a June launch with an initial valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion.
This listing may be part of a broader surge of significant public offerings, including possible market debuts by OpenAI and Anthropic, both competitors to xAI’s chatbot Grok.
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