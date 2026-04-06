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Microsoft Prepares Investment to Strengthen Japan’s AI
(MENAFN) Microsoft is preparing to allocate approximately 1.6 trillion yen (around $10 billion) in Japan to broaden its artificial intelligence and cloud computing capabilities, according to a senior executive’s statement on Friday. This substantial financial commitment reflects the company’s intent to deepen its technological footprint in the country.
The disclosure followed a discussion held in Tokyo between Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as reported by a news agency. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between global technology firms and national leadership in advancing digital infrastructure.
Scheduled to span from the beginning of 2026 until 2029, the funding initiative will also involve cooperative efforts with SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet. These alliances are expected to accelerate development and deployment of advanced technological systems across Japan.
“We can provide the support that the Japanese economy needs for the future,” Smith told Takaichi. His remarks underscored Microsoft’s commitment to playing a role in Japan’s long-term economic advancement.
He further explained that the project is designed to stimulate economic expansion by reinforcing essential digital frameworks that underpin next-generation technologies.
Strengthening such infrastructure is seen as a key driver for innovation and competitiveness.
This latest move represents a considerable increase from Microsoft’s prior $2.9 billion initiative revealed in 2024, which focused on modernizing data centers and improving cloud services throughout Japan.
The disclosure followed a discussion held in Tokyo between Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as reported by a news agency. The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration between global technology firms and national leadership in advancing digital infrastructure.
Scheduled to span from the beginning of 2026 until 2029, the funding initiative will also involve cooperative efforts with SoftBank Group and Sakura Internet. These alliances are expected to accelerate development and deployment of advanced technological systems across Japan.
“We can provide the support that the Japanese economy needs for the future,” Smith told Takaichi. His remarks underscored Microsoft’s commitment to playing a role in Japan’s long-term economic advancement.
He further explained that the project is designed to stimulate economic expansion by reinforcing essential digital frameworks that underpin next-generation technologies.
Strengthening such infrastructure is seen as a key driver for innovation and competitiveness.
This latest move represents a considerable increase from Microsoft’s prior $2.9 billion initiative revealed in 2024, which focused on modernizing data centers and improving cloud services throughout Japan.
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