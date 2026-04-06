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Early Monday Strikes by US, Israel Leave Seventeen Dead in Iran
(MENAFN) At least 17 people were killed early Monday in joint US-Israeli attacks in Iran, according to reports.
In the eastern part of Tehran, three buildings collapsed and around 50 homes were damaged. Authorities reported that four people died and seven were injured in the strike, with search and rescue operations ongoing.
Earlier on Monday, at least 13 fatalities were reported in Baharestan County, Tehran province, where US and Israeli forces bombed two residential units in the town of Qaleh Mir. The governor of Baharestan noted that debris removal and rescue operations are still underway.
No official statement has been issued regarding the full extent of the damage, though air defense systems were reportedly activated during the attacks. Reports also indicated that Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was targeted in strikes carried out approximately two hours earlier.
In the eastern part of Tehran, three buildings collapsed and around 50 homes were damaged. Authorities reported that four people died and seven were injured in the strike, with search and rescue operations ongoing.
Earlier on Monday, at least 13 fatalities were reported in Baharestan County, Tehran province, where US and Israeli forces bombed two residential units in the town of Qaleh Mir. The governor of Baharestan noted that debris removal and rescue operations are still underway.
No official statement has been issued regarding the full extent of the damage, though air defense systems were reportedly activated during the attacks. Reports also indicated that Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was targeted in strikes carried out approximately two hours earlier.
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