Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Early Monday Strikes by US, Israel Leave Seventeen Dead in Iran

Early Monday Strikes by US, Israel Leave Seventeen Dead in Iran


2026-04-06 04:32:31
(MENAFN) At least 17 people were killed early Monday in joint US-Israeli attacks in Iran, according to reports.

In the eastern part of Tehran, three buildings collapsed and around 50 homes were damaged. Authorities reported that four people died and seven were injured in the strike, with search and rescue operations ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, at least 13 fatalities were reported in Baharestan County, Tehran province, where US and Israeli forces bombed two residential units in the town of Qaleh Mir. The governor of Baharestan noted that debris removal and rescue operations are still underway.

No official statement has been issued regarding the full extent of the damage, though air defense systems were reportedly activated during the attacks. Reports also indicated that Sharif University of Technology in Tehran was targeted in strikes carried out approximately two hours earlier.

MENAFN06042026000045017640ID1110945931



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search