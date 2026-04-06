Sangram Singh Registers Hat-Trick Of MMA Victories

MENAFN - IANS) Argentina, April 6 (IANS) Indian MMA star Sangram Singh made history in Buenos Aires by becoming the first Indian to win an MMA bout on Argentine soil. He produced a commanding display to defeat French fighter Florian Coudier in just one minute and 45 seconds at a packed Tiger Sports Club stadium.

The victory marked Sangram's third consecutive MMA win, following earlier triumphs in Tbilisi and Amsterdam. His strong wrestling foundation proved crucial in the contest, enabling him to dictate the pace and finish the fight with a quick submission.

Reacting after the win, Sangram Singh, Indian wrestler said,“I either win or I learn. Passion has no age. This victory fulfills my dream of becoming the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina.” He also expressed gratitude to his long-time coach Bhupesh and acknowledged the support he received from fans across India and abroad.

The build-up to the fight was far from straightforward. Just two days before the bout, Sangram was 600 grams over the limit. However, through strict discipline and intense preparation, he managed to make weight in the 83 kg category despite the considerable physical and mental pressure.

The fight itself saw both competitors exchange early attacks, but Sangram's wrestling instincts quickly took control of the situation. Seizing an opening, he brought the fight to the ground and applied a submission hold that forced the referee to stop the contest.

Commenting on the achievement, Aneesh Gautam, Co-Founder and Director of Talent at LegaXy, said,“This is a significant moment for Indian MMA. Sangram's victory across three continents reflects the growing readiness of Indian combat sports athletes to compete and win at the international level.”

Sangram attributed his performance to mental discipline and a consistent routine that includes yoga and pranayama. He also encouraged young athletes to remain dedicated and persistent in pursuing their goals.

He further acknowledged the support of the organisers at Samurai Fight House, along with Ritu Chhabria, Jitendra Singh, Devbrat Sarkar, Nitin Agarwal, Manoj Atri, Sanjeev Gupta and the extended support team, crediting them for playing an important role in helping him achieve this milestone.