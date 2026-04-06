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UNIFIL Expresses Concern as Israeli-Hezbollah Clashes Risk Peacekeepers
(MENAFN) The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed concern on Sunday about ongoing exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah near its positions, cautioning that such actions put peacekeepers at serious risk.
UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel stated that the mission has “continually expressed concern about Hizbullah fighters and Israeli soldiers firing projectiles and bullets at or near our positions,” highlighting that previous incidents have already caused death and injuries among UN personnel.
Ardiel added that both sides have launched attacks from areas close to UN positions, which “could potentially draw return fire,” emphasizing the dangers posed by combatants operating near zones where peacekeepers live and work.
“These activities put peacekeepers in danger,” she said, reminding all parties of their responsibility to protect UN staff and respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
UNIFIL also urged all involved to “put down their weapons and work seriously toward a ceasefire,” stressing that “there is no military solution to this conflict” and warning that ongoing hostilities will only result in further death and destruction.
Since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024.
Hezbollah, in turn, has launched barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel stated that the mission has “continually expressed concern about Hizbullah fighters and Israeli soldiers firing projectiles and bullets at or near our positions,” highlighting that previous incidents have already caused death and injuries among UN personnel.
Ardiel added that both sides have launched attacks from areas close to UN positions, which “could potentially draw return fire,” emphasizing the dangers posed by combatants operating near zones where peacekeepers live and work.
“These activities put peacekeepers in danger,” she said, reminding all parties of their responsibility to protect UN staff and respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.
UNIFIL also urged all involved to “put down their weapons and work seriously toward a ceasefire,” stressing that “there is no military solution to this conflict” and warning that ongoing hostilities will only result in further death and destruction.
Since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire established in November 2024.
Hezbollah, in turn, has launched barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, citing ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28.
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