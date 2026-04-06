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Oman, Iran Hold Meeting on Hormuz Navigation Security
(MENAFN) Oman and Iran convened an urgent high-level meeting on Saturday to explore concrete measures aimed at safeguarding the uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, as mounting regional tensions cast a deepening shadow over one of the world's most strategically vital waterways, Oman's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.
According to a statement published by the ministry on X, the bilateral discussions took place at the deputy minister level, drawing in specialized technical experts from both nations' foreign ministries to ensure a substantive and informed exchange.
Participating specialists from each side put forward a broad spectrum of perspectives and actionable proposals during the session. The ministry confirmed those submissions would undergo further review and assessment before any formal conclusions are reached.
The emergency consultations arrive against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating security environment in the region, fueled by a widening cycle of military exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel — a volatile triangle of confrontation that has triggered acute alarm over the future of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint through which an estimated one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits daily.
With no resolution to the broader regional conflict yet in sight, Sunday's announcement signals that Gulf states are increasingly moving to protect their own economic and strategic interests, even as diplomatic efforts elsewhere struggle to gain traction.
According to a statement published by the ministry on X, the bilateral discussions took place at the deputy minister level, drawing in specialized technical experts from both nations' foreign ministries to ensure a substantive and informed exchange.
Participating specialists from each side put forward a broad spectrum of perspectives and actionable proposals during the session. The ministry confirmed those submissions would undergo further review and assessment before any formal conclusions are reached.
The emergency consultations arrive against the backdrop of a sharply deteriorating security environment in the region, fueled by a widening cycle of military exchanges involving Iran, the United States, and Israel — a volatile triangle of confrontation that has triggered acute alarm over the future of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint through which an estimated one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits daily.
With no resolution to the broader regional conflict yet in sight, Sunday's announcement signals that Gulf states are increasingly moving to protect their own economic and strategic interests, even as diplomatic efforts elsewhere struggle to gain traction.
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