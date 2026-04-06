Yellow Alert Issued For Rain, Thunderstorms, Hailstorms Across Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 6 (IANS) The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Rajasthan in view of an approaching and active Western Disturbance. A fresh spell of strong winds, rainfall, and isolated hailstorms is expected to impact the state between Monday and Wednesday.

On Monday, with the activation of the weather system during the afternoon, parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions, along with the Shekhawati region, are likely to experience strong winds (40–50 km/h), light to moderate rainfall, and isolated hailstorm activity.

The impact of the system is expected to peak on Tuesday, when several regions, including Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions, may witness thunderstorms, strong winds (50–60 km/h), moderate to heavy rainfall, and isolated hailstorms.

Rainfall in the range of 20 to 50 mm is likely, particularly in the Bikaner division, Shekhawati region, and adjoining areas.

On April 8, weather activity is expected to gradually subside, with light to moderate rainfall likely at isolated locations in the northern parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions, while most other areas are expected to remain largely dry.

From April 9 onwards, weather conditions across Rajasthan are expected to remain predominantly dry for the next 3 to 4 days, accompanied by a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Met department has advised farmers to take necessary precautions, including safely storing harvested crops and agricultural produce, covering grains kept in open fields and mandis and protecting produce from possible rain and hail damage.

The general public is advised to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms and follow updates issued by the Meteorological Department.

Over the past 24 hours, weather conditions across the state remained dry; however, the influence of a disturbance led to partly cloudy skies in several areas.

As a result, temperatures across the state have been recorded below normal levels. The highest maximum temperature in the state, 35.1 degree Celsius, was recorded in Barmer, while the lowest minimum temperature, 15.9 degree Celsius, was recorded in Lunkaransar.