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Iran Warns of Intensified Strikes on US Economic Targets
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning of “more devastating” attacks on American economic interests in the region if Iranian civilian infrastructure is targeted again. The statement, carried by state media, cited recent Iranian strikes on gas and petrochemical plants in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain as retaliation for US-Israeli attacks on Iranian civilian sites, including a bridge in Karaj and a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr.
The IRGC emphasized that “today’s attacks were only the first phase, and any future attacks on civilian infrastructure will provoke an even stronger and wider response.” It further warned that a repeat of such strikes would trigger a second phase of operations with significantly greater impact, potentially doubling the losses and damage if such attacks persist.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 casualties. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, as well as strikes affecting Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces. Iran has additionally restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC emphasized that “today’s attacks were only the first phase, and any future attacks on civilian infrastructure will provoke an even stronger and wider response.” It further warned that a repeat of such strikes would trigger a second phase of operations with significantly greater impact, potentially doubling the losses and damage if such attacks persist.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 casualties. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, as well as strikes affecting Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US forces. Iran has additionally restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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