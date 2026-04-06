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At Least Thirteen Gets Killed in US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

At Least Thirteen Gets Killed in US-Israeli Attacks on Iran


2026-04-06 03:23:45
(MENAFN) At least 13 people were killed early Monday in Baharestan County, Tehran Province, following joint US-Israeli airstrikes, according to the Fars news agency.

The governor of Baharestan reported that the fatalities resulted from bombing of two residential buildings in Qaleh Mir. Search and rescue operations were ongoing amid the rubble.

Explosions were also reported in Tehran around midnight, with warplanes observed over the city and blasts affecting its southern and western areas. Air defense systems were activated during the attacks. Earlier strikes reportedly targeted the Sharif University of Technology, though no official statement has been released regarding the full extent of the damage.

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