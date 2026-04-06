Urdunna Jannah Scaled Up To Boost Domestic Travel, Economic Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The "Urdunna Jannah" program has entered a new phase marked by significant expansion, reflecting an integrated vision to revitalize domestic tourism and reinforce its contribution to the national economy. The initiative provides a wide range of subsidized tourism experiences tailored to different segments of society, while expanding its reach and supporting local tourism enterprises across the Kingdom.During a session on Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet approved extending the exemption of entrance fees to archaeological sites under the program. It also confirmed the continuation of subsidizing trip costs through December 31, 2026. These measures aim to empower local communities and stimulate economic activity, particularly in light of ongoing regional challenges impacting the tourism sector.The program is designed to encourage Jordanians to explore the country's diverse destinations through affordable and accessible travel packages. It aims to reach approximately 220,000 beneficiaries in 2026, with a focus on increasing visits to less-frequented destinations and supporting areas that have experienced a decline in tourism, especially Petra City.As part of its expansion, the program now includes more than 400 local tourism-related businesses, such as restaurants, hotels, and experiential tourism providers, thereby contributing to local economic growth. Additionally, over 60 tourism routes have been developed to cover various regions across Jordan.The updated version introduces greater flexibility by allowing participants to book directly and use private vehicles within subsidized travel packages. Eligibility has also been broadened to include Arab and international university students studying in Jordan, Gaza residents currently in the country, and children of Jordanian women along with their spouses.The initiative is implemented in collaboration with tourism agencies, tour guides, hospitality providers, camps, transport operators, and handicraft vendors. This partnership supports the sustainability and operational readiness of the tourism sector while strengthening the role of local communities.With government support covering up to 60% of travel costs, the program offers an integrated experience that includes free transportation via modern buses, professional tour guides, and meals. It also features monthly cultural events and festivals across all governorates, including bazaars and local product showcases, aimed at boosting tourism and economic activity.New travel routes have been added for both day trips and overnight stays, including destinations such as the Dead Sea, Aqaba, Iraq Al-Amir, Umm Al-Rasas, Rehab, and Al-Shoubak. A standard one-day trip is priced at JD 10 and includes transport, lunch, and a tour guide.The Golden Triangle program offers five main packages:A four-day, three-night package (Petra, Wadi Rum, and Aqaba), priced between 42 and 107 dinars depending on accommodation standards.A three-day, two-night package (Petra plus Wadi Rum or Aqaba), priced between 27 and 67.5 dinars.A one-night Petra stay with a next-day Aqaba visit, priced between 12 and 27.5 dinars.A one-night Aqaba stay with a next-day Petra visit, priced between 15 and 40 dinars.A one-night Wadi Rum stay with a next-day Aqaba visit, priced between 15 and 40 dinars.For further details and bookings, travelers can download the "Urdunna Jannah" mobile application, visit accredited travel agencies, or access the official website: jannah.