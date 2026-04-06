Olympian Blanka Vlasic Is Ambassador For TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Procam International, promoters of the World Athletics Gold Label Race, World 10K Bengaluru 2026 (TCS World 10K), on Monday announced double Olympic medallist and two-time World Champion Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador for the race, scheduled to be held on Sunday, 26 April 2026. One of the finest high jumpers the sport has seen, Vlasic brings with her a career built on longevity and success at the highest level. The Croatian star won Olympic silver at Beijing 2008 and followed it up with a bronze at Rio 2016, alongside multiple World Championship and World Indoor titles. Her personal best of 2.08m, achieved in 2009, remains the Croatian national record and ranks as the third-highest clearance in women's high jump history, according to a press release.

Vlasic on Her Role as Ambassador

Speaking on her association with the event, Blanka Vlasic said, "I am honoured to be part of the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Being associated with an event that brings thousands of people together through running is truly inspiring and energising. Running is a sport that keeps us physically active and mentally strong, and it continues to play a vital role in shaping the athletics community. My message to every participant is simple - give it your best, prepare well, and embrace the journey. I look forward to seeing everyone in Bengaluru as we come together to celebrate the spirit of #EndendiguBengaluru."

A Champion On and Off the Field

Off the field, Vlasic has continued to stay closely connected to sport. From her role with the 'Champions for Peace' initiative to serving as Vice President of the Croatian Olympic Committee, she has remained actively involved in giving back to the ecosystem and supporting the next generation of athletes.

Procam International Welcomes Vlasic

"We are delighted to welcome Blanka Vlasic as the International Event Ambassador for this year's TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Her extraordinary achievements, coupled with her continued contribution to the global sporting community, make her an inspiring figure. We look forward to having her celebrate the spirit of running in India and elevate the experience for participants and fans alike," said Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International.

About the World 10K Bengaluru

The World 10K Bengaluru continues to be the premier 10 K distance running event in the world. Bringing together elite athletes and the larger running community, and creating a meaningful impact beyond sport. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)