Beijing's Request Leads Apple To Remove Dorsey's Bitchat In China

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitchat, a decentralized peer-to-peer messaging app developed by Block CEO Jack Dorsey, has been removed from Apple 's App Store in China amid regulatory scrutiny over online services with public opinion or social mobilization capabilities. The move follows a notification from Apple indicating that Bitchat was pulled in February and that the TestFlight beta version would no longer be accessible in China at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

On X, Dorsey shared a screenshot of Apple's review communication, noting that Bitchat had been removed from the China App Store and the TestFlight beta would no longer be available there.“Bitchat pulled from the China App Store,” he wrote.

Beyond its regulatory status, Bitchat has gained attention for its role in demonstrations and instances where traditional communications networks were disrupted. Protests in Madagascar, Uganda, Nepal, Indonesia, and Iran have coincided with spikes in demand for alternative messaging channels, prompting renewed interest in apps that can operate without centralized infrastructure. Bitchat's core technology runs on Bluetooth and mesh networks, enabling encrypted messaging even when internet access is limited or unavailable, a feature that could place it at odds with China's tightly controlled internet regime.

The app's distinct approach-peer-to-peer, offline-first, and privacy-protective-has also drawn attention from users and observers who see potential advantages in resilience during network shutdowns. However, the CAC's stance highlights a broader regulatory framework that governs online services with public opinion influence or mobilization capabilities, a category that Bitchat reportedly falls into under Chinese rules.

The CAC contends Bitchat violates Article 3 of its regulations governing online services with public opinion or social mobilization capabilities, which took effect in 2018. The levying authority requires security assessments for such services and accountability for their results. Apple's review team indicated that all apps on its store must comply with local requirements where they are available, and that China's authorities asked for the removal of Bitchat's China-friendly distribution, including the discontinuation of the TestFlight beta. The technology underpinning Bitchat-Bluetooth and mesh-networked communications-enables operation without a traditional internet connection, a design choice that complicates enforcement for a regime that often curtails online access. Despite the China setback, Bitchat remains accessible in other markets. Chrome download statistics put the app at over three million installations, with more than 92,000 downloads in the past week, while the Google Play store has logged over one million registered downloads. The geographic breakdown of these users was not disclosed.

Key takeawaysRegulatory friction and the China angle

The CAC's argument centers on the premise that platforms capable of shaping public opinion or enabling social mobilization must undergo a security assessment prior to launch and bear responsibility for the assessment outcomes. In a 2018 framework, the agency outlined that such assessments are mandatory for services with the potential to influence public discourse. The CAC's position, as reflected in the notice relayed to Dorsey, also emphasizes that apps must adhere to the local laws of each country in which they operate, with messaging that explicitly warns against content or conduct that could be deemed criminal or reckless.

The Chinese stance underscores the ongoing tension between decentralized, privacy-focused messaging tools and state-driven censorship regimes. Bitchat's architecture-designed to function with limited or no internet connectivity-could be challenged by regulators seeking to maintain control over information flow, especially in a market as sensitive to content regulation as China.

Global footprint and what users should watch next

Even as Bitchat faces restrictions in China, the app's global footprint remains active in other jurisdictions. Third-party download trackers show robust interest in markets outside China, though they do not break down regional share. The app's outage in a major market raises questions about the survivability of decentralized messaging apps under states that impose strict connectivity controls, and it may influence developers' decisions about app distribution and compliance strategies in the region.

To put the scale into perspective, WeChat remains the dominant messaging platform in China, with hundreds of millions of users domestically, underscoring how different regulatory frameworks shape user experiences and market dynamics in each region. Observers will be watching how Bitchat and similar projects navigate regulatory scrutiny while continuing to serve users seeking resilient communications options in environments with restricted internet access.

The broader takeaway for investors, builders, and users is that regulatory risk for decentralized, privacy-preserving messaging is not theoretical: it can translate into real-tailored constraints on distribution channels and feature sets. As authorities around the world calibrate their approach to online services with social or mobilization capabilities, developers may need to balance privacy and resilience with compliance to local laws and regulatory expectations.

Looking ahead, readers should monitor whether Apple or the CAC provide further details on the exact nature of the regulatory concerns and whether a pathway to re-listing in China could emerge. Developments in other markets-where Bitchat remains available-could influence adoption, monetization, and platform strategies for privacy-focused messaging tools as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

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