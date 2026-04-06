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Russia, Iran Stress Caution to Protect Diplomatic Efforts in Mideast
(MENAFN) Russia and Iran have called for avoiding actions that could jeopardize remaining prospects for a political and diplomatic resolution to the ongoing Middle East crisis, according to statements from Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
During a phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the urgent need to stop what they described as “reckless and unlawful” attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Both officials stressed that any threats to the safety and well-being of personnel at the nuclear facility are “unacceptable,” warning that continued attacks could trigger a radioactive disaster affecting the entire region.
Lavrov expressed hope for de-escalation around Iran, suggesting that progress could occur if the United States abandons the “language of ultimatums” and resumes negotiations. He also extended condolences for the death of a staff member at the Bushehr plant, which was struck on Saturday.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that Araghchi “outlined the crimes committed” by the US and Israel over the past 37 days, including assaults on “industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas, as well as nuclear facilities.”
During a phone conversation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the urgent need to stop what they described as “reckless and unlawful” attacks on civilian, industrial, and energy infrastructure, including Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.
Both officials stressed that any threats to the safety and well-being of personnel at the nuclear facility are “unacceptable,” warning that continued attacks could trigger a radioactive disaster affecting the entire region.
Lavrov expressed hope for de-escalation around Iran, suggesting that progress could occur if the United States abandons the “language of ultimatums” and resumes negotiations. He also extended condolences for the death of a staff member at the Bushehr plant, which was struck on Saturday.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated that Araghchi “outlined the crimes committed” by the US and Israel over the past 37 days, including assaults on “industrial and production infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential areas, as well as nuclear facilities.”
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