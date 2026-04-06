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U.S., Iran Seek 45-Day Deal to End to War
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran, alongside regional mediators, are actively exploring a potential 45-day ceasefire agreement that could pave the way for "a permanent end to the war," media reported Sunday, drawing on anonymous sources from within the U.S., Israeli, and regional diplomatic circles.
According to the report, negotiators are hammering out the terms of a two-stage framework. The first phase centers on a 45-day halt to hostilities, during which all parties would engage in talks aimed at securing a lasting peace. The second phase would then focus on formalizing a comprehensive agreement to bring the conflict to a definitive close.
Should negotiations require additional time, the ceasefire window could be extended beyond its initial 45-day term, media noted. However, two of the most consequential sticking points — the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resolution of Iran's highly enriched uranium program — are expected to be addressed only within the framework of a final deal, not during preliminary stages.
The reported discussions signal a notable diplomatic opening between Washington and Tehran, though the involvement of anonymous sourcing underscores the fragile and preliminary nature of the talks at this stage.
According to the report, negotiators are hammering out the terms of a two-stage framework. The first phase centers on a 45-day halt to hostilities, during which all parties would engage in talks aimed at securing a lasting peace. The second phase would then focus on formalizing a comprehensive agreement to bring the conflict to a definitive close.
Should negotiations require additional time, the ceasefire window could be extended beyond its initial 45-day term, media noted. However, two of the most consequential sticking points — the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resolution of Iran's highly enriched uranium program — are expected to be addressed only within the framework of a final deal, not during preliminary stages.
The reported discussions signal a notable diplomatic opening between Washington and Tehran, though the involvement of anonymous sourcing underscores the fragile and preliminary nature of the talks at this stage.
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