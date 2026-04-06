Baramati Bypoll: Cong Nominee Sets FIR Condition For Withdrawal Of Nomination Against Sunetra Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 6 (IANS) The upcoming Baramati Assembly bye-election has taken a dramatic turn as the Congress party candidate Advocate Akash More, has placed a specific demand of an FIR being filed, before the Mahayuti government in exchange for withdrawing his nomination.

Speaking to the media, More stated that he would only reconsider his candidacy if the Maharashtra government registers a formal First Information Report (FIR) and conducts a thorough investigation into the aircraft accident that led to Ajit Pawar's death.

"We are fighting this battle to protect democracy and oppose the ideology of the BJP," More said.

"The accident involving Ajit Pawar was not just a coincidence; it is essential to reach the truth. If the government registers an FIR and investigates the matter seriously, only then will I think about withdrawing my nomination,” said More.

Akash More, a lawyer by profession, carries a political legacy; his father previously contested against Ajit Pawar in 2014.

More questioned the government's transparency regarding the incident, emphasising that the Home Ministry should take the death of such a high-ranking leader more seriously.

"The 'Karta Purush' (leading man) of Baramati and Maharashtra is gone. Why isn't there a satisfactory answer or a proper investigation? We may have opposed Ajit Dada politically, but we stood by him regarding the state's development. If a major leader dies in an accident and no FIR is filed, it raises serious questions," More added.

He further noted that State Congress President, Harshwardhan Sapkal, is also in agreement with this stance.

The Congress party's senior spokesperson, Atul Londhe, supported the condition set by More for withdrawal of his nomination.

“Unfortunately, given the circumstances surrounding Ajit Dada's passing, even his family felt an enquiry was necessary. This is why Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Tai Pawar herself demanded a CBI probe. What happened to that reminder? Rohit Pawar was running from pillar to post across Maharashtra just to get an FIR registered; eventually, his efforts only succeeded in Karnataka. Is this your definition of sensitivity?

"Even today, our candidate and the Congress party maintain that you must first register an FIR in Maharashtra- specifically in Baramati. Only then can we consider your request; only then will your true intentions be clear,” he noted.

Londhe said that More will be filing his nomination on Monday on behalf of the Congress party for the Baramati Assembly bye-election.“However, there is a lot of deliberation and criticism surrounding this; many are suggesting that Congress should allow this election to go unopposed, citing past traditions. But did an election not take place after the death of Vasantrao Chavan in Nanded? Was there no election in Mangalvedha after the passing of Bharat Bhalke? Numerous such examples can be given where the BJP has played politics as per their own convenience,” he added.

The move by the Congress has disrupted the possibility of an unopposed election. Previously, it was expected that the seat might go uncontested after the Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Maha Vikas Aghadi expressed support for Sunetra Pawar.

The bypoll was necessitated by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar. While Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar had been making efforts to ensure an unopposed election, the Congress party surprised many by fielding Akash More - son of former Congress legislator Vijay More.

As the deadline for withdrawal approaches, all eyes are now on the Mahayuti government to see how they respond to this demand for a criminal investigation into the late leader's fatal accident.

Meanwhile, NCP(SP) Legislator, Rohit Pawar, appealed to the people of Baramati to elect Sunetra Pawar with a record breaking majority.

In his post on X, Rohit Pawar said,“Hon. Sunetra Kaki is filing her nomination form today for the bye-election in the Baramati Assembly Constituency. It is the wish of all of us that this election be held unopposed, and therefore, we request the other candidates filing nomination forms and their parties to make this election unopposed, and we are confident they will agree to it.

"However, if that does not happen, even then, understanding that Ajit Dada himself is contesting this election, I appeal to the people of Baramati to elect Sunetra Kaki with a record-breaking majority! Your one vote will truly be a fitting tribute to Ajit Dada..!”