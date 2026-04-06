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Switzerland to Call in Israeli Ambassador Over Palestinian Death Penalty Law
(MENAFN) Switzerland's Foreign Ministry is preparing to formally summon Israel's ambassador to Bern this week in a direct diplomatic rebuke following the Israeli parliament's passage of a controversial law authorizing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks, according to a report by media.
The legislation, which cleared the Knesset on March 30 by a 62-48 vote, has drawn sweeping condemnation across the international community, with Switzerland among the most vocal critics. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast his vote in favor of the bill.
Tim Enderlin, head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at Switzerland's Foreign Ministry, has already initiated preliminary discussions with Israeli Ambassador Tibor Schlosser and is set to formally summon him to personally deliver Bern's opposition to the measure.
"Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly," a Foreign Ministry official told media.
Under the terms of the newly enacted law, condemned individuals will be executed by hanging. The executions are to be carried out by Israeli Prison Service corrections officers or guards specifically designated for the task. All personnel involved will be granted full anonymity and legal immunity from prosecution.
The Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislative body, passed the measure despite significant domestic and international opposition, cementing what critics describe as a deeply troubling shift in Israeli judicial policy toward Palestinians.
The legislation, which cleared the Knesset on March 30 by a 62-48 vote, has drawn sweeping condemnation across the international community, with Switzerland among the most vocal critics. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cast his vote in favor of the bill.
Tim Enderlin, head of the Peace and Human Rights Division at Switzerland's Foreign Ministry, has already initiated preliminary discussions with Israeli Ambassador Tibor Schlosser and is set to formally summon him to personally deliver Bern's opposition to the measure.
"Switzerland rejects the death penalty in all places and under all circumstances because it is incompatible with the right to life and human dignity. For this reason, Switzerland has expressed its position to Israel both bilaterally and publicly," a Foreign Ministry official told media.
Under the terms of the newly enacted law, condemned individuals will be executed by hanging. The executions are to be carried out by Israeli Prison Service corrections officers or guards specifically designated for the task. All personnel involved will be granted full anonymity and legal immunity from prosecution.
The Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislative body, passed the measure despite significant domestic and international opposition, cementing what critics describe as a deeply troubling shift in Israeli judicial policy toward Palestinians.
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