Chengannur: A High Stakes Duel Where Familiar Faces Test Voter Mood

MENAFN - IANS) Chengannur, April 6 (IANS) As Kerala heads into the final phase of polling, the Chengannur Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district is shaping up as one of the most closely-watched contests, marked by a compelling mix of incumbency, grassroots connect, and shifting political undercurrents.

At the centre of the battle is two time legislator and State Fisheries Minister, Saji Cherian, of the CPI(M)-led LDF, who is seeking a third-consecutive victory.

Up against him is Congress candidate Abey Kuriakose, a familiar face in the constituency with nearly three decades of grassroots engagement.

Adding a third dimension to the contest is BJP's M.V. Gopakumar, who had secured an impressive 23.5 per cent vote share in the 2021 elections.

Cherian, who had won by a commanding margin of over 32,000 votes last time, exudes confidence of bettering his performance.

Banking on his track record, he points to visible development and sustained welfare outreach.

Known for his accessibility and connect with the lower strata, Cherian's campaign has been built around continuity and delivery.

However, Kuriakose is mounting a spirited challenge, leveraging deep personal connections with voters.

His ability to engage at an individual level often knowing voters by name, has become a key campaign strength.

He is also counting on a perceived anti-incumbency sentiment against the state government and points to past controversies surrounding Cherian as factors that could tilt the balance.

With both principal candidates belonging to the Christian community, which holds significant sway in Chengannur, the battle for consolidation of this vote bank is intense.

Yet, an external factor the ongoing West Asian crisis has cast a shadow, as the constituency has a sizeable diaspora population.

Fewer returning expatriate voters could influence turnout dynamics.

Complicating the electoral arithmetic further is the presence of veteran leader G. Sudhakaran, a four-time former CPI(M) MLA, now contesting as an Independent with reported backing from Congress sympathisers.

In a district considered a CPI(M) stronghold after Kannur, Sudhakaran's entry introduces an element of uncertainty.

While Cherian's camp dismisses him as a non-factor, the Opposition sees his candidacy as a potential disruptor, especially given his past role in mentoring Cherian.

The triangular nature of the contest, combined with local equations and broader state level narratives, makes Chengannur a microcosm of Kerala's larger political battle.

As campaigning draws to a close, both camps remain optimistic, each reading the ground differently.

The final verdict, however, will rest with the electorate and only on counting day will it become clear whether Chengannur endorses continuity or scripts a surprise turnaround.