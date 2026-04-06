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Ukraine Reaches USD18B Debt Agreement
(MENAFN) A landmark debt restructuring agreement reached late Thursday between Ukraine and its private creditors is poised to provide crucial financial breathing room for a nation whose economy continues to hemorrhage resources amid relentless fighting in its eastern regions.
Under the terms of the deal, Kyiv secured the right to cancel 20 percent of its $18 billion obligation to private lenders. Franklin Templeton, holding the largest single stake at $7 billion, stands as the most significant creditor involved in the agreement. Additionally, Ukraine will benefit from $3.6 billion in direct debt relief.
"That's an enormous amount for us," Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko told media on Thursday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew hailed the agreement, stating it would fortify Ukraine's national budget, enable authorities to pursue an "ambitious" reform agenda, and lay the groundwork for private sector expansion and broader economic recovery.
Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, struck an optimistic tone in a Friday research note. "Things are looking up for Ukraine," he said, adding that the agreement could prove instrumental in reviving an economy battered by conflict with pro-Russian separatist forces — a war that has claimed approximately 6,800 lives and costs the government roughly $5 million every single day
IMF Access Hinges on the Agreement
The restructuring deal carries particular weight as a prerequisite for continued financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In February, the IMF finalized a four-year, $40 billion stabilization package with Kyiv. To date, the fund has disbursed $5 billion of its own $17.5 billion commitment, while separately calling on the World Bank, other multilateral institutions, and international donors to collectively contribute an additional $17 billion. Debt restructuring is intended to account for a portion of the outstanding $15 billion balance.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the deal would "help restore debt sustainability and - together with the authorities' policy reform efforts - will substantively meet the objectives set under the IMF-supported program."
Under the terms of the deal, Kyiv secured the right to cancel 20 percent of its $18 billion obligation to private lenders. Franklin Templeton, holding the largest single stake at $7 billion, stands as the most significant creditor involved in the agreement. Additionally, Ukraine will benefit from $3.6 billion in direct debt relief.
"That's an enormous amount for us," Finance Minister Natalie Jaresko told media on Thursday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew hailed the agreement, stating it would fortify Ukraine's national budget, enable authorities to pursue an "ambitious" reform agenda, and lay the groundwork for private sector expansion and broader economic recovery.
Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, struck an optimistic tone in a Friday research note. "Things are looking up for Ukraine," he said, adding that the agreement could prove instrumental in reviving an economy battered by conflict with pro-Russian separatist forces — a war that has claimed approximately 6,800 lives and costs the government roughly $5 million every single day
IMF Access Hinges on the Agreement
The restructuring deal carries particular weight as a prerequisite for continued financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In February, the IMF finalized a four-year, $40 billion stabilization package with Kyiv. To date, the fund has disbursed $5 billion of its own $17.5 billion commitment, while separately calling on the World Bank, other multilateral institutions, and international donors to collectively contribute an additional $17 billion. Debt restructuring is intended to account for a portion of the outstanding $15 billion balance.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the deal would "help restore debt sustainability and - together with the authorities' policy reform efforts - will substantively meet the objectives set under the IMF-supported program."
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