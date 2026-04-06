Assam CM Sarma Rejects Dubai Property Claims, Calls Docs 'Fake'

CM Sarma Calls Dubai Property Docs 'Fake'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rejected allegations made by the Congress regarding overseas assets, calling purported Dubai property documents "fake" and part of a "fake AI campaign". In a post on X, Sarma said, "Busting another lie of #CongFakeAICampaign. The Dubai property title deeds have also turned out to be FAKE with glaring inconsistencies and no authentic record.... All of their lies are THUS BUSTED. Legal action will follow." Along with his post, CM Sarma also shared a link to verify his claim. Busting another lie of #CongFakeAICampaign. The Dubai property title deeds have also turned out to be FAKE with glaring inconsistencies and no authentic record. You can also find out at: All of their lies are THUS BUSTED. Legal action will follow. twitter/7Pm2O5gUjL - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 6, 2026

Sarma's Wife and Congress Leader in War of Words

Meanwhile, Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, responded to a post by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on the same issue. Gogoi had written on X, "Reading about the Golden visa in Dubai. It is a long-term residence visa which enables investors to live in the United Arab Emirates."

Replying to this, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said, "Reading about tourism in Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi. It seems to genuinely appeal to some couples." She also rejected allegations that she or her family hold assets or business interests abroad.

"I'll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself. Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India. Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan? And will you make those details public?" she said in another post.

She further questioned Gogoi's claims, saying, "Also interesting how, within 24 hours, you've already climbed down from your claim of a 'golden visa on an Egyptian passport' to now talking about an 'Indian passport'."

Escalating Row Ahead of Assam Polls

The exchange comes after Gogoi raised questions on X regarding alleged foreign assets and passport details of the Assam Chief Minister and his family.

Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had alleged in a press conference that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma owns three passports and that the family has business interests worth Rs 52,000 crore in the United States. Sarma denied the allegations and said he would file a defamation case against Khera.

The political row has intensified ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)