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Saudi Forces Intercept Cruise Missile Amid Regional Tensions

Saudi Forces Intercept Cruise Missile Amid Regional Tensions


2026-04-06 02:06:32
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it successfully shot down a cruise missile in the past few hours, according to reports.

The Saudi Defense Ministry stated on the US-based social media platform X that the missile was intercepted and destroyed, citing a ministry spokesperson.

The incident comes amid rising hostilities in the region since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, while also restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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