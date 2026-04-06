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Israel Evacuates Ben Gurion Airport Over Suspicious Package

Israel Evacuates Ben Gurion Airport Over Suspicious Package


2026-04-06 02:03:18
(MENAFN) Employees at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv were evacuated on Sunday following the detection of smoke from an unidentified package, according to reports.

"Fire and Rescue Services reported a hazardous materials incident at Ben Gurion Airport following 'a package that arrived in a shipment and emitted smoke,'" the outlet stated. Authorities were closely monitoring the situation to determine the nature of the material and safely remove it, as reported.

Heightened regional tensions have persisted since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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