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Iran Says Participation in 2026 World Cup Depends on FIFA Guarantees
(MENAFN) Iran stated on Sunday that it is awaiting guarantees from FIFA to confirm its participation in the 2026 World Cup, according to reports.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain.
However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said, as stated by reports.
Donyamali added that the Iranian national football team continues its preparations for the tournament. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government,” he said.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain.
However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said, as stated by reports.
Donyamali added that the Iranian national football team continues its preparations for the tournament. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government,” he said.
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