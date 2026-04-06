US-Iran War Looking At 45-Day Ceasefire? Report Says Efforts Underway As Clock Ticks Down To Trump's Hormuz Deadline

MENAFN - Live Mint) Negotiators from US, Iran, and a group of other regional mediators are reportedly discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for the end of the war in the Middle East.

What we know about the ceasefire effort

According to a report by Axios, which cited US and Israeli sources with knowledge of the talks, last-ditch efforts are underway to seal a truce in the next 48 hours, prior to the expiry of US President Donald Trump 's deadline to Tehran to accept a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Four sources with knowledge of the diplomatic efforts said the ongoing talks are being conducted through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators and also through text messages sent between Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The report also said that the mediators are discussing terms for two-phase deal; with the first phase involving a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated. The second phase, meanwhile, would be an agreement on ending the war.

This effort, the outlet reported, is perhaps the only chance to prevent a major escalation in the war, with Trump threatening to blow up“everything” and vowing to unleash“Hell” on Iran if his demands are not met.

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However, Axios, citing its sources, said that the chances of a deal being reached before the expiry of Trump's deadline was“slim”.

Two points of contention-namely, the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium-remain, and Iran is unlikely to give up fully give up on them, the report said, citing sources.

Two sources also told the outlet the operational plan for a massive US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran's energy facilities was ready, but stressed the extension of Trump's deadline was aimed at giving Tehran a last chance to reach a deal prior to the commencement of large-scale military operations.

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On Easter Sunday, Trump - both verbally, and through his Truth Social platform - issued dire threats against Iran.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," Trump said on Sunday in an ominous warning on Truth Social, and followed up with,“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” - presumably the expiry of his deadline to Iran.

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On Sunday, Trump also hinted that there was a possibility of a deal being reached, but threatened widespread destruction in the absence of a truce.

"There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," the US President said unequivocally in an interview with Axios.

Trump's 10-day deadline to Iran - issued earlier - was slated to expire on Monday, prior to the US President's extension of the same till Tuesday, 8 pm ET.

While Trump had issued the deadline a couple of weeks ago, the US President extended the same a couple of times, citing ongoing and productive engagements with Iran.

Tehran, however, has officially continued to deny holding talks with Washington, and has vowed to defend itself to the best of its capabilities in what it describes as an“illegal” war by US and Israel.

The war in the Middle East, which has forced a closure of the Strait of Hormuz and upended global oil markets, began on 28 February after US-Israeli strikes against Iran sparked retaliation from Tehran, plunging the entire region into chaos.