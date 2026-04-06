BJP's 47Th Foundation Day: CM Sharma Hails Party As World's Largest

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with party leaders and workers, attended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) foundation day celebrations at the party office in Jaipur on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan CM hailed the BJP as the world's largest political party on its 47th foundation day. He gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for steering India toward global prominence in line with Swami Vivekananda's vision of the 21st century.

"Today, I can say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not just the largest party in the country, but the largest party in the world. On this occasion, as we mark the 47th foundation day, our party is young, and for this, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you," CM Sharma said. "Under the leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, our country is becoming a global leader, as Swami Vivekananda had predicted that the 21st century would belong to India," he said.

Party's Historical Roots

Bharatiya Jana Sangh was the precursor of the BJP. It was started in 1950 by former Union Minister Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, who laid the foundation of the party's ideology.

The Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party after the end of the Emergency in 1977, with the aim of defeating Congress. Later on, the question of 'dual membership' was raised between the RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. Regarding the issue, the Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and officially founded the BJP on April 6, 1980.

Electoral Success and Prime Ministers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had two Prime Ministers since its formation, PM Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the 1996, 1998, and 1999 Lok Sabha elections, the party emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the party won 303 seats, the most in the party's history. (ANI)

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