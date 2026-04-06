Weekly Horoscope, April 6 To 12: Discover Your Love, Career, Money, And Health Predictions

Weekly horoscope for April 6 to 12, 2026 highlights Mercury's transit in Pisces forming a three-planet alignment. This brings luck for some zodiac signs, while others may face challenges.

Astrology Weekly Forecast: The second week of April 2026 runs from the 6th to the 12th. During this time, apart from the Moon, only Mercury will change its sign. The Moon will journey from Scorpio to Capricorn, while Mercury will move from Aquarius into Pisces. Mars and Saturn are already positioned in Pisces, forming a three-planet 'Trigrahi' yoga. This will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Let's find out how the next 7 days will unfold for each sign.

This week will bring mixed results for you. You'll be very busy with household chores. The week might start on a weak note due to health issues. You could face losses in your import-export business. Don't ignore others' interests for your own gain. Your habit of being suspicious could cause problems.

People of this sign will get support from old friends. You can start a new venture with confidence. However, you'll face trouble resolving legal matters. Your reputation might get tarnished for some reason. You'll be happy with the success you want at work. The week is also good for students. Be careful about your food, or you might have stomach problems.People of this sign will feel more drawn to religious activities. Some people might take unfair advantage of your generosity. Make sure to consult experienced people before you invest. Your image could be damaged if you hang out with the wrong crowd. Conflicts may arise in your love life. Don't make any decisions based on what others say. Keep an eye on your children.There are signs that hurdles in your love marriage will be removed. Women will get opportunities to move ahead in their careers. Support from your life partner will boost your morale. You might think about starting a new business. A lot of money will be spent on buying expensive things. At work, a senior might get upset with you. Take care of your health.This week, you will hear some good news related to your children. You might go on a religious trip at the start of the week. Blood pressure patients should take special care of their health. You might suffer losses in the stock market. There could be unnecessary expenses in the family. You might go on a romantic trip with your life partner. You will find joy from your children.Youngsters might get their desired success in interviews. Ongoing disputes with siblings may finally end. You will cleverly manage to get what you want. Avoid poking your nose into other people's business. New sources of income may open up. You will spend time doing household chores. A family conflict might arise over something, leaving you feeling restless.This week, you may gain some new knowledge. You might become friends with people you had arguments with. Your relationship with your in-laws will become sweeter. The week is going to be especially profitable for those in the pharma business. Your love life will be good. Diabetes patients should take extra care of their health. Invest wisely and ignore negativity.This week, you will see a change in your lifestyle. You can make a big investment with your earnings. You will get a chance to participate in social work. You might have to make some big and important decisions. Your health will have its ups and downs. Heat-related illnesses might bother you. At your job, you may have to do some tasks you don't want to.People of this sign should spend money carefully, or you could face losses. You may have to make some big and important decisions this week. An old investment might bring you a huge profit. A long-distance journey is possible. Keep your important documents safe. You might face blood-related health issues. Be careful while driving.People of this sign may get a promotion in their career. Your opponents won't be able to harm you, no matter how hard they try. You will get to spend quality time with your family. You will also get a chance to fix your past mistakes. Your expenses might suddenly increase this week. You will gain respect in society. You can try a new experiment in your business.With the help of friends, you will find a solution to a big problem. A guest might show up at your home unexpectedly. Thursday and Friday will be very auspicious days for you. Obstacles in higher education will be removed. You will benefit from government schemes. You need to be very careful about your health. Be a little cautious with online transactions.

Obstacles related to your child's marriage may be resolved this week. You might think about buying a new vehicle. Thursday and Saturday will be especially lucky for you. There's a good chance of success in competitive exams. Salaried individuals might get a transfer. You will be successful in paying back borrowed money. This is not a good time for people in politics.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.