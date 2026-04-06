Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Eyes Filled With Tears' After Sunday Fan Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) After meeting his fans, whom he calls his extended family on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he had“eyes filled with tears” as he was overwhelmed by the love that he gets even after decades in the Hindi film industry.

Amitabh took his blog, where he first shared a string of glimpses from his Sunday fan meet. The pictures featured toddlers and youngsters among a sea of fans gathered alongside his home in Mumbai.

The cine icon wrote in Hindi, which was translated to:“Today, I met my well-wishers, and my eyes filled with tears. What have I done to still receive so much love and respect from them even after all these years?”

“These little souls don't know what they are doing here, but seeing the smiles on their faces filled my heart. As they grow up, and slowly the truths of the world and life unfold before them, who knows how much will have changed by then-and what they will have to face.”

The icon talks about how it pains him thinking about what kind of world people are leaving behind for the next generation.

“It pains me to think about the kind of world we will leave behind for them. Will they be able to face it? May God's grace always be upon them. 'Whenever I was in sorrow, you showed compassion; I have always remained grateful, we both fulfilled our roles. But now the weight of this gratitude has become heavy; What should I do with your sympathy, what should I do? What should I do with your sympathy, what should I do?”

The megastar also spoke about a close relative's demise.

“...And today, a close relative leaves us. Grief is all that can be acknowledged,” he concluded.

On the acting front, he is currently working on the sequel to“Kalki 2898 AD”.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 epic mythological science fiction film by Nag Ashwin, he said:“Kalki 2 begun the work.. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday.. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday.. My love.”

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.