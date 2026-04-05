Medicare Warning: Inpatient Hospital Copays Hit Their Highest Levels Ever - What Seniors Now Owe Per Day

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you haven't checked your Medicare costs recently, you may be in for a surprise. Hospital stays are getting more expensive and not just by a little. New 2026 Medicare figures show that inpatient hospital copays have reached some of their highest levels ever, especially for longer stays. For many seniors, that means thousands of dollars in unexpected bills after just a few extra days in the hospital. Here's what you need to know about the latest Medicare inpatient hospital copays and what you could owe per day.

The First 60 Days Aren't Free

Many seniors believe Medicare fully covers hospital stays, but that's only partially true. Before coverage kicks in, you must pay the Medicare Part A deductible, which is $1,736 in 2026. This deductible applies to each“benefit period,” not just once per year. That means multiple hospital stays could trigger multiple deductibles in the same year. After you pay it, Medicare covers days 1–60 at no additional daily cost. But that upfront payment alone can already strain a fixed income.

Days 61–90 Now Cost $434 Per Day

Once your hospital stay extends beyond 60 days, daily copays begin, and they're not small. In 2026, you'll pay $434 per day for days 61 through 90. That's an increase from prior years and reflects the ongoing rise in healthcare costs. A 10-day stay in this range would cost you $4,340 out of pocket.

After Day 90, Costs Jump to $868 Per Day

If your hospital stay continues past 90 days, the cost doubles dramatically. You'll pay $868 per day using what Medicare calls“lifetime reserve days.” You only get 60 of these reserve days for your entire lifetime. Once they're used up, Medicare stops paying altogether for additional hospital days. At that point, you could be responsible for the full cost of care, which can be staggering.

There's No Annual Out-of-Pocket Maximum

Unlike many private insurance plans, Original Medicare does not have a cap on hospital costs. That means your expenses can continue to rise the longer you stay hospitalized. Even with coverage, there's no built-in limit to protect you from extreme bills. Without supplemental coverage, a prolonged hospital stay can quickly drain savings.

These Costs Reset More Often Than You Think

Medicare uses something called a“benefit period” instead of a calendar year. A new benefit period begins after you've been out of the hospital for 60 consecutive days. If you're readmitted after that, the entire cost structure starts over, including the deductible. This means you could pay the $1,736 deductible multiple times in one year.

Not to mention, hospital stays often lead to time in a skilled nursing facility, which has its own costs. After 20 days, you'll pay $217 per day for days 21–100 in 2026. These charges are separate from hospital copays and can add up quickly. Many seniors are surprised to learn this care isn't fully covered long-term. It's another example of how gaps in Medicare coverage can create financial pressure.

Medicare Advantage and Medigap Can Change the Picture

Not everyone pays these exact amounts, depending on their coverage. Medicare Advantage plans often have different copay structures, though they come with network restrictions. Medigap (supplemental insurance) can cover many of these hospital costs entirely. However, premiums for these plans can also be expensive. Choosing the right coverage is key to managing rising Medicare inpatient hospital copays.

What You Can Do Now to Protect Yourself

The rising cost of Medicare inpatient hospital copays reflects a larger trend in healthcare. As medical expenses increase, more of the burden is being shifted to patients. While Medicare still provides essential coverage, it no longer shields seniors from high out-of-pocket costs. Longer hospital stays, in particular, are becoming a major financial risk.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to review your current coverage. Take some time to consider whether a Medigap or Medicare Advantage plan fits your needs. It's also important to build an emergency fund specifically for healthcare expenses if possible. And always ask your doctor about care plans that may reduce the length of hospital stays. Doing so could save you from a lot of confusion.

Have you or a loved one been surprised by hospital costs under Medicare? What did you end up paying?