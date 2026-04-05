Crypto News On Pepeto Project Progress Follow Shiba Inu Success And The BNB Price 2026 Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, UAE, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just confirmed its cross-chain bridge passed a successful live test. The project is widely voted as the next Shiba Inu of 2026, and the reason this update is sitting right next to a BNB price prediction in the same crypto news, is something every BNB holder needs to understand before this cycle plays out.

Both tokens work on the same idea: exchange tools where every trade creates buy pressure for the native token. Anyone who got into BNB at the $0.15 ICO and turned $1,000 into $9 million knows that model potential, and a former Binance executive now running Pepeto's build is pulling those wallets into this presale.

Close Look Into The Pepeto Project Update Before The BNB Price Target Of 2026

Among the presales generating the most attention in crypto news right now is Pepeto, a project built on the same exchange token model that took the Binance coin from a BNB price of $0.15 ICO into a top five global asset, except this time the token also carries the kind of meme coin virality that BNB never had at any stage, and the live tools underneath explain how a presale-stage token is attracting this level of capital.

"Pepeto runs a zero-fee exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, with a bridge that moves assets instantly and an AI scanner that catches bad contracts before they reach any wallet. Every trade, every bridge transfer, and every scan runs through the native token at the protocol level, building the same demand engine that took BNB from $0.15 to a top-five global asset," said the former Binance developer running Pepeto's exchange build.

But demand mechanics are only half the picture. Pepeto is not just an exchange token following the BNB path. It pairs working trade tools with meme coin momentum, the same force that turned an $8,000 Shiba Inu entry in late 2020 into $5 billion at its peak according to CoinTelegraph,

And when looking at what Shiba Inu looked like right before that explosion, Pepeto is sitting in the exact same setup. A search for Pepeto now pulls up coverage across every major crypto news outlet, all writing about the same project at the same time. Inside meme coin communities, the name is spreading faster than anything since the early Shiba Inu days. CoinMarketCap launched a Pepeto preview page just two days ago and the sentiment showing around it is already overwhelmingly bullish. Every signal that preceded the biggest meme coin breakouts in history is lining up in one place, and logically, this is the project positioned to produce the next wave of crypto millionaires before the year is over.

Crypto News: BNB Price Target For 2026

BNB trades at $589 after a rough week as the market sold off on global tension according to Coingecko. The BNB price sits far below its 200-day average around $873, but the crypto news from the network itself paints a different picture.

The BNB price prediction from leading forecasters shows the gap between where BNB sits and what the fundamentals support. Changelly projects $616 to $855 for the rest of 2026. Other predictions point to a ceiling of $3,075 with an average near $2,775, backed by quarterly burns and rising DeFi use.

From $589, that gives holders 1.4x to 5.2x depending on which BNB price prediction lands and over what window. But the early BNB wallets know something no chart can show: their wealth came from buying an exchange token at the ground floor, not from loading up at an $84 billion cap. That lesson is exactly what pulls those wallets toward Pepeto now.

Conclusion

The BNB price prediction from leading sources ranges from $872 to $3,075, and the network underneath is forming its strongest base since the October high. But the real BNB returns were locked in years ago, when the token was still at presale pricing. One wallet that bought BNB near $1 held until it topped $1,000 in September 2025 and saw the position reach $1 million.

Those wallets never predicted the exact outcome. They recognized an exchange token at launch pricing with a demand model wired into every trade, and they acted fast. Some left their jobs after that single move. When asked what they would change, every one of them says the same thing: buy more.

Pepeto runs that same demand model at presale pricing, but carries the kind of Shiba Inu potential that BNB never had at any stage, and that combination has never existed in one token before. The Binance listing is approaching fast, and once it goes live, this presale price disappears permanently. While many missed shiba inu and BNB by waiting a few days more, this is a rare second shot at the same returns level, and getting in before that moment could be the single most important move any investor makes this entire cycle, and the window to do it is closing with every passing hour.

FAQs

What is the BNB price prediction for 2026?

BNB price trades at $589 with Changelly projecting $616 to $855 and targeting a peak of $3,075. Quarterly burns and $3 billion in RWA value on BNB Chain back the bullish case.

How does Pepeto compare to BNB as an exchange token?

Both tokens create native demand from every trade on the platform. BNB grew from $0.15 to over $600 on that structure, and Pepeto sits at presale pricing with the same demand engine.







