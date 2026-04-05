New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.74M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500 As Standard Chartered Calls It The Year Of Ethereum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New crypto Pepeto announced its latest presale update with total funds at $8.74 million and the fastest raise among all presales this cycle. The amount raised so far speaks for itself about how much potential this project carries, and as the launch gets closer, early investors are coming back with bigger entries than before. Day by day the picture gets clearer that Pepeto could be one of the standout stories of the year.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum with an approach designed to fix the exact problems still holding the blockchain back, and the Ethereum price prediction itself only adds more weight to what this project could deliver. Standard Chartered already called this the year of Ethereum, and if that prediction plays out, every serious project built on the network stands to ride the wave, with Pepeto positioned right at the front of it.

New Crypto Pepeto Funds Update as the Ethereum Price Prediction Enters Record Territory

Pepeto raising $8.74 million signals strong conviction, and as Ethereum keeps improving while its price prediction grows sharper with every institutional call, Pepeto captures more value with every step forward.

Standard Chartered 's Geoffrey Kendrick set the Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 by end-2026 and declared it "the year of Ethereum" according to CoinDesk, mapping a path to $40,000 by 2030. The ethereum price today sits near $2,037, making that a 3.7x this year alone. Ethereum holds over half of all DeFi liquidity, stablecoin volume keeps growing on its base layer, and tokenized real-world assets keep choosing this chain. Tom Lee at Fundstrat targets the ethereum price at $7,000 to $9,000 near term and $12,000 to $22,000 if Bitcoin hits $250,000 according to Yahoo Finance.

Ethereum price prediction improving signals that the crypto market is turning bullish, and that is great news for every holder, but it also makes this exact window more critical than most realize. When large caps hit the numbers analysts are calling for, large returns get made, yet those returns rarely come from the large caps themselves.

The real returns have always come from the other hidden side, from presales bought before launch and before the bull run, which is exactly where the market sits right now.

For 2026, the presale pulling in the most attention and the most capital is Pepeto, and everything that follows makes it clear why serious investors are treating it as a must-add before the listing window closes for good.

Why the New Crypto Pepeto Solves the Pain Points Ethereum Users Still Deal With

Pepeto is solving the exact problems bleeding Ethereum dry, and the person building it is a senior Binance developer who already constructed platforms handling billions in daily volume. As the developer behind Pepeto's exchange put it, "We built PepetoSwap to eliminate the fees that drain every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while platforms like Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% on each trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint technology to move assets across Blockchains instantly at zero cost, removing the $fees other bridges charge. Once this goes live, there is no reason for any trader to use anything else."

That level of innovation explains why large ETH wallets are among the biggest entries into the Pepeto presale. These investors know the pattern better than anyone. One early ETH buyer invested just $6,200 during the 2014 ICO,, and that position grew into holdings worth over $80 million according to on-chain data tracked by Lookonchain and Onchain Lens.

They understand that Ethereum price predictions are no longer enough to deliver those kinds of returns from ETH itself, so the smart money moves to the next presale with real infrastructure behind it. Sounds bold to compare Pepeto to Ethereum, but the project carries that same foundation with a working exchange and cross-chain bridge, and adds something Ethereum never had at this stage, meme coin virality that reminds crypto traders of early Shiba Inu days. With everything lining up like this, the question is no longer whether Pepeto will succeed, it is whether it will surpass every crypto success story that came before it.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction targets $7,500 to $22,000 ahead, and every project on Ethereum rises with the ethereum price. And right now, no Ethereum based crypto carries a stronger case than Pepeto.

This year is expected to be one for the history books in crypto, with the kind of volume and returns that investors will talk about for decades. And as every past cycle has proven, the biggest gains are never made during the bull run, they are made right before it. History shows that presales and meme coins are the two categories that consistently deliver the largest returns, and Pepeto is making the choice simple by combining both into one entry.

A portfolio holding Pepeto at presale price could turn out to be the single most rewarding position of 2026, but the window is closing fast. Reports point to a Binance listing from day one, while a CoinMarketCap preview page is already live, and the launch could now be days away. Once it goes live, this opportunity is gone permanently.







