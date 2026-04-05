Nailed It Roofing Offers Premium GAF, Owens Corning, And Certainteed Asphalt Shingle Installations For NJ And PA Homeowners

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"Nailed It Roofing installs premium asphalt shingle roofing systems from GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and TAMKO for homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania - backed by manufacturer and workmanship warranties."Nailed It Roofing, a licensed residential roofing contractor serving New Jersey and Pennsylvania, installs premium asphalt shingle roofing systems from leading manufacturers including GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and TAMKO. The company offers homeowners across the region a cost-effective, durable, and attractive roofing solution backed by manufacturer warranties and a dedicated workmanship guarantee.

Mount Laurel, NJ - Nailed It Roofing, a fully licensed and insured residential roofing contractor serving homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is highlighting its asphalt shingle roofing installation program - one of the most in-demand services it provides across its growing service territory in both states.

Asphalt shingles remain the most widely used residential roofing material in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and for good reason. They offer homeowners an exceptional balance of upfront affordability, proven durability, and design versatility. Modern architectural shingles are engineered to resist wind, hail, and UV exposure, carry Class A fire ratings, and are available in a wide range of colors and styles capable of complementing virtually any home exterior - from classic colonials and Victorians in communities like Haddonfield and Doylestown, to contemporary suburban builds across Montgomery County and Burlington County.

Nailed It Roofing installs asphalt shingles from a carefully selected lineup of industry-leading manufacturers, including GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, TAMKO, and Atlas Roofing. Each of these brands offers comprehensive product warranties, and Nailed It Roofing supplements those with its own workmanship warranty - ensuring homeowners are protected on both the material and labor sides of every installation.

"Asphalt shingles are a smart investment for a huge percentage of homeowners we work with," said the owner of Nailed It Roofing. "When they're installed correctly - with the right underlayment, proper flashing, solid decking, and correct ventilation - a quality architectural shingle roof can protect a home for 25 to 30 years. The key word is correctly. That's where a lot of contractors cut corners, and where we don't."

Every Nailed It Roofing asphalt shingle replacement includes a full inspection of the existing roof deck, installation of appropriate underlayment including ice and water shield at eaves and valleys, precise flashing and step flashing at all penetrations, and a thorough post-installation cleanup using magnets to recover stray nails. The company also offers gutter replacement, soffit and fascia installation, and skylight work as part of comprehensive roof replacement projects.

Homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania can learn more and request a free no-obligation estimate by visiting or by calling (267)-777-8221. Flexible financing is available through the company's partnership with Enhancify.

About Nailed It Roofing

Nailed It Roofing is a licensed residential roofing contractor serving homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Licensed in both states (PA License #199801 / NJ License #13VH13617600), the company specializes in roof replacement, storm damage restoration, metal roofing, and asphalt shingle installation. Founded by a former law enforcement officer, the company is built on the principles of trust, transparency, and quality craftsmanship. For a free estimate, visit naileditroofing or call (267)-777-8221.