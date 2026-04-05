Jim Rickards: The AI Crash Won't Stay In Silicon Valley - It Will Hit The Entire Economy, And Most Americans Don't Know They're Exposed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a New Video Presentation, the Former CIA Advisor and Bestselling Economist Argues That America's GDP Growth Has Become Dangerously Dependent on AI Investment - and That When the Bubble Bursts, the Damage Will Reach Every Corner of the Economy

Baltimore, MD, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most conversations about the AI bubble focus on which stocks might fall, which tech companies might be overvalued, and which investors might get burned. Jim Rickards wants to have a different conversation - about what happens to the American economy itself when the money stops flowing.

In a newly released video presentation, Rickards - the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author who has spent five decades studying the relationship between financial markets and the real economy - makes a case that goes well beyond stock market losses. His argument is that the AI investment boom has become so deeply embedded in America's economic activity that a sharp reversal wouldn't just hurt portfolios. It would trigger a broad recession that touches construction workers, energy employees, manufacturers, and communities across the country that have never bought a single share of a technology company.

How AI Spending Became the Engine of Economic Growth

The presentation examines what Rickards describes as an underappreciated macro story: the degree to which U.S. economic growth in recent years has been driven by capital expenditure in AI-related infrastructure.

He cites analysis from Harvard economist Jason Furman suggesting that U.S. growth in the first half of 2025 was almost entirely attributable to investment in AI data centers. The construction of those facilities, the energy infrastructure required to power them, and the supply chains built to support them have generated significant economic activity well beyond the technology sector itself.

Rickards poses the central question directly in the presentation: what happens when those investments stop? His answer is unambiguous - he predicts all that spending will stop and the economy will fall off a cliff.

The Jobs Nobody Is Talking About

A section of the presentation is devoted to the communities and workers who have benefited most from the AI-driven infrastructure boom - and who would be most exposed to its reversal.

The buildout of AI data centers has generated construction jobs in communities across the country. The energy demands of those facilities have triggered billions in investment in power generation, transmission infrastructure, and natural gas pipelines. Those investments have created employment, economic activity, and local tax revenue in places with no direct connection to the technology sector.

Rickards argues that when the AI spending cycle turns, the disruption won't stop at Silicon Valley. It will ripple into the physical communities that have quietly become dependent on it.

A Recession, Not Just a Correction

The presentation frames the coming AI downturn not as a market correction but as a potential economic contraction with the characteristics of a serious recession - concentrated losses in an asset class that has grown too central to the broader economy to fail quietly.

Rickards draws on historical parallels, including the aftermath of the dotcom collapse, when the reversal of internet-era infrastructure spending contributed to a broader economic slowdown that persisted for years after the stock market headlines faded.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised senior policymakers and financial institutions through multiple market crises, including the 2008 financial collapse. He is a bestselling author and one of the most closely followed voices in macroeconomic analysis. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.

To access the full session click here.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...