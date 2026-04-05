Hemkunt Sahib Yatra: Army To Clear Trek Route With 5-6 Feet Of Snow

Hemkunt Sahib Trek Route Surveyed

Indian Army personnel and volunteers (sevadars) of the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust jointly inspected the trek route from Govindghat to Shri Hemkunt Sahib. During the survey, it was found that nearly 5 to 6 feet of snow had accumulated at Hemkunt Sahib. A significant amount of snow was also observed at Atlakoti Glacier Point along the route. On a positive note, the fresh snowfall received over the past ten days is expected to melt easily if there is sufficient sunlight in the coming days. This will help in clearing the trek route and facilitate the commencement of the pilgrimage.

A contingent of the Indian Army will move after April 15 to undertake snow-clearing operations along the route, ensuring that the path is fully safe and traveller-friendly before the opening of the shrine.

Shri Hemkunt Sahib is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in Sikhism, nestled in the Himalayas. It is globally renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, snow-covered peaks, a pristine blue lake, dense forests, and a serene, spiritual atmosphere that offers visitors both scenic splendour and deep spiritual energy.

Yatra Schedule and Assurances

The Hemkunt Sahib Yatra is scheduled to begin on May 23, 2026, with the first pilgrim group departing from Rishikesh on May 20, 2026.

Officials from the Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust and the Indian Army stated that all necessary preparations are being made to ensure a smooth, safe, and hassle-free pilgrimage. Close coordination between both sides will help ensure the comfort and safety of all devotees.

Uttarakhand Prepares for Char Dham Yatra

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is ensuring a safe and smooth Char Dham Yatra for the devotees. In an X post, Dhami assured that all the arrangements are being strengthened ahead of the Char Dham Yatra commencing in Uttarakhand from April 19.

"Our government is continuously working with complete dedication and firm resolve to make the Char Dham Yatra 2026, commencing from April 19 in the state, grand, divine, smooth, and safe. All arrangements are being strengthened, giving utmost priority to the faith, convenience, and safety of the devotees. You all devotees are heartily welcomed and congratulated on this sacred, spiritual, and energy-filled journey," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19. The yatra will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. The portals of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively. (ANI)

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