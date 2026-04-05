K Kavitha Slams Congress Govt Over Policies Affecting Singareni Workers

Kavitha Raises Concerns for Singareni Workers

Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha on Sunday attended the 'Save Singareni' round table meeting in Hyderabad, raising concerns over policy decisions affecting the Singareni Coal Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Addressing a gathering, Kavitha said, "Singareni Coal Collieries is one of the largest public sector units which employs about 40,000 Telangana youngsters, and unfortunately, the policy decisions being taken up by the current Congress government are hurting the employees. We are demanding that the Congress government work in favour of the coal mine workers to make sure that they get their due share and respect."

She added, "We are demanding that the Congress government immediately constitute the Medical Board, resolve the issue of alias names, and make sure that the mines of Telangana are developed by Singareni itself and not transferred to the mine development operators or the private sector."

Demands Regulation of School Fees

Earlier on Saturday, Kavitha had alleged a nexus between the state government and corporate educational institutions, demanding immediate legislative intervention to regulate rising school fees.

According to a press release, Kavitha called for convening a special Assembly session to address what she termed as the "exploitation" of poor and middle-class families through exorbitant fees charged by private institutions.

She questioned the government's priorities, asking why urgency was shown in convening special Parliament sessions for the Women's Reservation Bill but not for addressing the concerns of lakhs of affected families in Telangana.

Kavitha urged the immediate introduction of a fee regulation law, highlighting that the draft bill prepared by the Telangana Education Commission has remained pending for several months. She criticised the Chief Minister's silence on the issue, stating that the delay reflects neglect towards economically vulnerable sections. "Such indifference amounts to betrayal," she said, as per the press release.

Alleging a "hidden nexus" with corporate education lobbies, Kavitha said that despite the draft bill being ready, private institutions have continued to impose steep fee hikes. She expressed concern that these unchecked increases are eroding the lifetime savings of common families, while the government has allegedly kept the bill on hold. (ANI)

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