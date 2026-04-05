Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Sunday, April 5, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Quartetinho Toca Djavan at Blue Note Rio · Bip Bip Sunday samba roda · Beco do Rato holds the Lapa courtyard open · Easter Sunday closes the long weekend gently 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Easter Sunday slows the Rio de Janeiro nightlife circuit to its gentlest register - the big rooms go dark, the Lapa corridor contracts, and the city trades volume for intimacy. But what remains is deeply worth your evening. At thepresentsat 7 pm - the alagoano songwriter's catalogue reinterpreted by an instrumental quartet with more than nine years of dedicated repertoire research and over 2,000 shows performed. Djavan is one of the most harmonically sophisticated composers in Brazilian music - songs like "Flor de Lis," "Oceano," "Se," and "Samurai" are standards not merely because they are popular but because their harmonic structures reward repeated interpretation. Quartetinho has spent years building original arrangements that draw out that depth. The house opens from noon with the free bossa nova trio on the calçadão. At the, the Sunday samba roda holds its pavement from 7 pm - the tiny Copacabana bar that has run without a stage, without a PA, and without a cover since 1968. In Lapa, thestays open from 6 pm to 1 am - one of only two circuit houses running tonight.keeps the kitchen late. Feliz Páscoa. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Warm and mostly dry - 29 °C, 15 % rain. The best evening of the long weekend. MPB · Djavan · Instrumental · Intimate Blue Note Rio - Quartetinho Toca Djavan → Copacabana · 7 pm single session · Eventim · Lunch from noon Samba · Pavement · Free · Since 1968 Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Roda → Copacabana · From 7 pm · No cover · Five min from Blue Note Samba · Courtyard · No Cover Beco do Rato - Sunday 6 pm – 1 am → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva · The Sunday anchor Botequim · Kitchen Late · Daily Nova Capela - The Anchor That Never Closes → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá · Cabrito assado · No cover 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Blue Note Rio - Quartetinho Toca Djavan 7 pm single session · Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana · Tickets via Eventim · Lunch bossa trio from noon (free) 2 Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Roda From 7 pm · R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana · Free · Since 1968 · Check @rodadobip 3 Beco do Rato - Sunday Courtyard Samba 6 pm–1 am · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · No cover · Cash/PIX 4 Nova Capela - Kitchen Late Open daily · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · Cabrito assado · No cover 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Blue Note Rio - Quartetinho Toca Djavan MPB · Djavan · Instrumental

Sunday at the Blue Note Rio is a different animal - a single session at 7 pm, a smaller crowd, and the kind of listening room atmosphere that the weekday double bills can't offer. Tonight the stage belongs to Quartetinho and their tribute to Djavan - the alagoano songwriter whose catalogue moves between samba, jazz, Afro-Brazilian rhythms, and pop with a melodic richness that has defined MPB since the 1970s. Quartetinho is an instrumental quartet with more than nine years of trajectory dedicated to the research and interpretation of Brazilian music. With over 2,000 shows and 600 songs in their repertoire, the group has built a deep relationship with Djavan's work - present as a constant in their setlists, the composer inspired them to create original arrangements full of identity that reveal the melodic and harmonic richness of one of Brazil's greatest names. Songs like "Flor de Lis," "Oceano," "Se," and "Samurai" are standards not merely because they are popular but because their harmonic structures reward repeated interpretation. Tonight's show is the result of that sustained engagement: not covers, but rereadings. The Blue Note's intimate Copacabana room, the oceanfront, the acoustic quality - this is one of the best listening experiences in the city on a Sunday night.

Daytime: The house opens from noon with the free bossa nova trio on the beachfront calçadão - the recurring Sunday format. Live music, brunch menu, no ticket required. At 29 °C with only 15 % rain, the calçadão is comfortable today - the best afternoon of the Easter weekend. Arrive early for a table.

Sun 7 pm · Single session · Eventim Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana Lunch bossa trio from noon · Free · Calçadão 2Bip Bip - Sunday Samba Roda Samba · Pavement · Free

The Bip Bip on Rua Almirante Gonçalves, 50, in Copacabana, is one of Rio's most singular music venues: a tiny bar with no stage, no PA, and no cover, where musicians gather on the pavement from around 7 pm for samba, choro, and bossa nova. Sunday is the second samba night of the week - the rotation that has defined this bar since 1968: Tuesday choro, Wednesday bossa nova, Thursday samba, Sunday samba. The Sunday roda carries a slightly different energy from Thursday - the crowd is more relaxed, the afternoon light still visible when the musicians begin, and the repertoire leans into partido-alto and samba de roda with a warmth that matches the day. The format is unchanged: musicians unplugged on the pavement, audience in respectful silence, cold beer from the small fridge inside, honour-system payment on departure. Applause is often replaced by finger snapping to maintain the focus on the musicians.

Easter Sunday may shift the crowd - some regulars travel for the holiday, but the pavement roda tends to happen if the musicians show. Check @rodadobip on Instagram for confirmation before heading out. Five minutes on foot from the Blue Note Rio - the two venues pair naturally. Walk to the Bip Bip before or after the Quartetinho set.

Sun from 7 pm · Free · No cover · Since 1968 R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 – Copacabana Check @rodadobip · 5 min from Blue Note Rio 3Beco do Rato - Sunday Courtyard Samba Samba · Botequim · No Cover

The Beco do Rato remains one of the only Lapa houses open on Sundays - the courtyard bar on Rua Joaquim Silva that has held its ground since 2005 with samba de raiz, no cover, and an atmosphere that runs on neighbourhood loyalty rather than programming budgets. The Easter Sunday crowd will be lighter than the usual Sunday, but the format persists: live samba in the courtyard, cold chope, kitchen open. A genuine Lapa experience without Saturday's density. On a night when the Scenarium and the Gema are both dark, the Beco carries the Lapa flag alone - with Nova Capela as the late-night fallback two blocks away on Mem de Sá.

Sun 6 pm–1 am · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Cash/PIX · Samba de raiz since 2005 4Nova Capela - Kitchen Late Botequim · Cabrito · Daily

The anchor that never closes early. Nova Capela on Avenida Mem de Sá keeps its kitchen running - cabrito assado, cold chope, the original Lapa botequim. On Easter Sunday, when the rest of the corridor goes dark, this is the late-night fallback. No reservation needed. Walk in, sit down, eat. Two blocks from the Beco do Rato - the natural end to a Sunday night in Lapa.

Open daily · Kitchen late Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · No cover · No reservation 04 Suggested Route Easter Sunday edition 1 12:00 pm - Blue Note calçadão bossa trio Free entry. Bossa nova on the Copacabana oceanfront. Brunch menu. The Sunday daytime tradition. At 29 °C with 15 % rain, the calçadão is at its best today. 2 Afternoon - MAM Rio: Daniel Buren Voile/Toile Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Closes April 12, one week from today. Free admission. Parque do Flamengo. The afternoon walk from Copacabana is comfortable at 29 °C. 3 7:00 pm - Quartetinho Toca Djavan at Blue Note Rio The evening's centrepiece. Single session. Djavan's catalogue reinterpreted by a quartet with nine years of dedicated research. Tickets via Eventim. Book in advance - the Djavan connection sells. 4 ~8:30 pm - Bip Bip Sunday samba roda Five-minute walk from the Blue Note. The pavement roda should be in full swing by the time the Quartetinho set finishes. Cold beer, honour-system payment, respectful silence. Check @rodadobip first. 5 Late - Beco do Rato or boardwalk kiosks If you want Lapa: Beco do Rato runs to 1 am, Nova Capela kitchen late. If you want Copacabana: boardwalk kiosks open late, no cover, cold beer under awnings. The Easter weekend closes gently. 05 Dark Tonight Closed Sundays- Closed Sundays. Reopens Wednesday.- Closed Sundays. Reopens for the week.- Check @fundicaoprogresso. No confirmed programme for Easter Sunday at time of publication.- Monday only. Tomorrow night. The Lapa corridor on Easter Sunday runs only the Beco do Rato and Nova Capela. The rest of the circuit returns from Tuesday onward.DE26 brought Carl Craig B2B Moodymann and KiNK to D-Edge Rio - the biggest Saturday of the month. Feijoada Raiz with Amigos da Cacilda at the Blue Note. Scenarium and Gema at peak Saturday. The Lapa-to-Saúde route bridged acoustic and electronic Rio on a single night. 06 Plan B More today ›- Three exhibitions worth the afternoon.Daniel Buren Voile/Toile - eleven Optimist sails, closes April 12, one week from today. Free. 10h–18h.No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio + 36th Bienal de São Paulo + Guilhermina Augusti. R$20/R$10. 11h–18h.Viva Mauricio. Free. Closes April 13. The Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief has the full museum rundown. ›- The Daniel Buren Voile/Toile installation at the MAM closes April 12. After this weekend, only five more opening days remain. At 29 °C with 15 % rain, the Parque do Flamengo walk to the MAM is comfortable today. Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85. Free. The afternoon museum visit feeds into the evening Blue Note programme - metro Cinelândia or Largo do Machado back to Copacabana. ›- Av. Atlântica, from Posto 2 to Posto 6. Open late, no cover, cold beer under awnings. At 29 °C with 15 % rain, the boardwalk is dry tonight. Five minutes from both the Blue Note Rio and Bip Bip - the natural wind-down after the music. ›- Markets, banks, and government offices return to normal hours on Monday April 6. Thursday's close: Ibovespa 188,052 (+0.05%), dollar R$5.15, Brent US$109 after Trump reversed ceasefire hopes and promised to intensify Iran operations. Ormuz negotiations continue. Monday's reopening could be volatile. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call. ›- Check the São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Easter Sunday picks. ›Pedra do Sal roda, 7 pm, free. B3 reopens.Cine Jazz - Miles Davis & The Gil Evans at Blue Note Rio. Rio Scenarium reopens.Daniel Buren closes at MAM. Roxette at Vivo Rio, 9 pm.Viva Mauricio closes at CCBB.The Weeknd at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.Next Copom meeting. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide recommends the metro for all Sunday travel. MetrôRio runs Sunday/holiday hours - check com for today's Easter schedule. Line 1-Red covers Cardeal Arcoverde and Siqueira Campos (Copacabana, Blue Note, Bip Bip) and Cinelândia or Carioca (Lapa, Beco do Rato, Nova Capela). Last trains around midnight.Warm Easter Sunday - 29 °C, 15 % rain. The best day of the long weekend. Yesterday's showers have cleared. The Blue Note calçadão and the Bip Bip pavement both benefit from the dry evening. Carry a light layer for air-conditioned rooms.99 and Uber - Easter Sunday surge is minimal compared to Saturday. The quiet night works in your favour for pricing.Rio de Janeiro on Easter Sunday is significantly quieter than Saturday. Copacabana beachfront is well-lit and patrolled around the Blue Note and Bip Bip. Lapa foot traffic is lighter - the main arteries (Mem de Sá, Joaquim Silva) remain reasonably well-lit. Standard awareness applies: keep valuables minimal, avoid side streets after dark, and use ride-hailing for the return home. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Copacabana Blue Note · Quartetinho · Bip Bip · Boardwalk The Easter Sunday epicentre. Blue Note calçadão from noon (free bossa), Quartetinho Toca Djavan at 7 pm (Eventim), Bip Bip samba roda from 7 pm (free, five-minute walk). Boardwalk kiosks late. Everything within walking distance. Lapa / Centro Beco do Rato · Nova Capela · Quiet Sunday The corridor at its most contracted. Beco do Rato 6 pm–1 am (no cover). Nova Capela kitchen late. Scenarium and Gema both dark. The two survivors hold the Lapa flag on Easter Sunday. Flamengo / Centro Museums MAM Buren · MAR · CCBB · Afternoon The afternoon culture route before the music. MAM Buren sails (free, closes Apr 12). MAR three exhibitions (R$20/R$10). CCBB Viva Mauricio (free, closes Apr 13). All three open Easter Sunday. Looking Ahead Mon · Pedra do Sal · B3 Reopens · April Continues Monday: Pedra do Sal roda 7 pm free. B3 reopens - volatile Monday possible. Wednesday: Cine Jazz - Miles Davis at Blue Note Rio. Apr 12: Buren closes. Roxette at Vivo Rio. Apr 26: The Weeknd. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note Rio · Quartetinho Toca Djavan 7 pm · Copacabana · Eventim. Bip Bip · Sunday samba roda · 7 pm · Free · Copacabana. Beco do Rato · Sun 6 pm–1 am · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Dark: Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Sunday April 5 2026 Easter Sunday. Tomorrow: Pedra do Sal Mon 7 pm free. Cine Jazz Miles Davis Blue Note Rio Wed Apr 8.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Sunday, April 5, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Sunday, April 5, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Saturday, April 4, 2026