Parking In Dubai: From Street Cameras To Smart Cars, How Violations Are Detected

Dubai's parking system is becoming increasingly automated, with AI-powered cameras, camera-equipped inspection vehicles, barrierless parking systems and digital payment methods now being used across several parts of the city.

From Parkin's curb and pole cameras to Salik-linked deductions and vehicles that check parked cars automatically, here is how the different parking systems work and how violations are detected.

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Parkin recently announced the installation of more than 500 AI-enabled curb and pole cameras across locations including Trade Centre 1, Burj Khalifa and Al Corniche.

According to the company, the cameras automatically read vehicle number plates, detect entry and exit timings, calculate parking duration and identify parking violations. The system also supports digital payments through the Parkin app and linked wallet systems.

Parkin said that the cameras can also monitor parking occupancy levels in real time as part of efforts to improve parking management in busy areas.

Khaleej Times earlier reported that these curb-side cameras are among the first of their kind in the region. If parking is unpaid or a vehicle overstays beyond the permitted duration, violations can be recorded digitally through the system.

Another system being used across Dubai is the deployment of camera-equipped inspection vehicles fitted with roof-mounted cameras. These vehicles move through parking areas while cameras automatically scan vehicle number plates to check whether parking fees have been paid. Instead of inspectors manually checking each vehicle individually, the system digitally verifies parking sessions within seconds.

Khaleej Times previously reported that Parkin's smart inspection vehicles scanned around 20.6 million vehicle plates during the first quarter of 2026. The vehicles are mainly used in busy parking zones where monitoring large numbers of parked cars manually can be difficult.

Despite the expansion of automated systems, parking inspectors continue to operate in many areas of Dubai. Inspectors are often seen carrying handheld devices used to verify whether parking sessions are active and whether motorists have exceeded their parking duration.

These checks help inspectors determine whether:

Parking payment has been made Correct parking zone was selected Parking time has expired

However, with more automated systems being introduced, manual inspections are gradually reducing in some locations.

Barrierless parking systems are also becoming common across Dubai. Unlike traditional parking areas, these systems do not use physical barriers or printed parking tickets. Instead, cameras capture the vehicle number plate when entering and exiting the parking facility, while parking duration is calculated digitally.

Such systems are operating at locations including Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah areas, The Beach JBR, Global Village and Union Coop branches. Many of these locations are operated through smart parking platforms such as Parkonic.

In barrierless parking systems, motorists usually do not need to stop at ticket machines or collect paper tickets. Instead, parking fees are calculated automatically through the vehicle number plate and linked payment systems.

In some locations, parking charges can also be deducted automatically through Salik-linked payment systems.

Some smart parking systems in Dubai use Salik-linked payment systems, where parking charges are deducted automatically after cameras capture the vehicle number plate. The system works similarly to Salik toll gate deductions.

Motorists are required to ensure their linked accounts remain active to avoid payment-related issues.

Dubai's parking enforcement systems have shifted from traditional paper-based checks towards digital monitoring systems. Earlier, motorists relied mainly on parking inspectors and physical tickets placed on windscreens.

Today, violations are recorded digitally through cameras, camera-equipped vehicles and automated parking systems linked to vehicle number plates.

In some smart parking locations, motorists may not immediately realise a violation has been detected because the process is now mostly automated.

In Parkin-operated public parking zones, violations are detected through a mix of smart inspection vehicles, AI-enabled cameras and parking inspectors using handheld devices. If a motorist fails to pay for parking, a Dh150 fine can be issued. Exceeding the paid parking duration can result in a Dh100 fine.

In some barrierless and Salik-linked parking systems, parking charges are deducted automatically after cameras capture the vehicle's number plate. Motorists with insufficient Salik balance are given five working days to recharge their account. Failure to maintain sufficient balance after the grace period can result in a Dh50 violation, with a maximum of one violation recorded per day. Vehicles without a Salik account or insufficient balance may also be required to complete payment through SMS parking systems in some locations.

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