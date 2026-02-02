Bitcoin Bets On Polymarket Signal For 2026 Downside Risk



MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Prediction markets have grown more pessimistic on Bitcoin after a weekend retreat that briefly pushed the price below $75,000 on Monday. On Polymarket, a leading platform for crypto-related bets, the odds that Bitcoin (BTC ) would trade under $65,000 in 2026 rose to roughly 72%, with nearly $1 million in volume traded. Bets on BTC slipping to below $55,000 and then reclaiming $100,000 by year-end also captured attention, carrying implied probabilities around 61% and 54%, respectively. This confluence of downside bets underscored a shift in sentiment after weeks of consolidation.Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The weekend and Monday price action, coupled with rising downside bets, points to renewed downward pressure for Bitcoin.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Given the mixed signals from on-chain metrics, sentiment indicators, and regulatory developments, a cautious stance is warranted until clearer price signals emerge.

Market context: The move sits within a wider backdrop of waning liquidity in U.S. markets and evolving ETF inflows, with analysts warning that a protracted bear phase could persist absent supportive macro or regulatory catalysts. Some observers have tied the pullback to tighter liquidity conditions rather than crypto-specific factors.

Why it matters

The emerging sentiment shift matters for investors who have been navigating the delicate balance between institutional interest and macro headwinds. Bitcoin's price trajectory has long acted as a barometer for risk appetite in crypto markets, and the surge in downside bets suggests traders are bracing for a slower ramp in liquidity and a potentially choppier price environment. The stakes are not only about where prices land next week, but how risk premiums and hedging behavior adapt when institutions reassess exposure to a volatile, highly liquid asset class.

On the fundamental side, the market is observing how large holders manage potential drawdowns. Michael Saylor's Strategy, the largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder, has seen price action fall below its average purchase cost for the first time since late 2023, a development that can influence owner behavior and market psychology. In addition, analysts have debated whether bitcoin's primary use-case remains as a form of sovereign money rather than a speculative asset, a dichotomy that can influence long-run demand dynamics.

Macro researchers have pointed to broader liquidity constraints in the U.S. as a contributing factor to the current price action. Notably, investors like Raoul Pal have linked the downturn to tight domestic liquidity rather than purely crypto-specific catalysts. This framing highlights how crypto markets remain sensitive to macro-financial conditions, including credit conditions, risk-off shifts, and regulatory clarity that can affect institutional participation and liquidity availability.

Looking further ahead, some traditional finance firms have forecast more bullish multi-year scenarios for Bitcoin, underscoring the tension between near-term weakness and longer-term narrative anchored by institutional demand and clearer regulation. Grayscale Investments has previously projected BTC could surpass all-time highs near $126,000 by mid-2026, while banks like Standard Chartered and Bernstein have issued targets around $150,000 for 2026, then revised higher or lower based on ETF flows and market breadth. The contrast between these longer-horizon projections and the current pullback illustrates the ongoing divergence between macro timing and secular demand.

The regulatory backdrop remains a critical wild card. Polymarket, which aggregates bets on event outcomes, has faced a Nevada court order blocking its volleyball-style event contracts as unlicensed wagers, with other states, including Tennessee, pursuing enforcement actions. While these moves do not directly alter Bitcoin's price, they influence the risk environment for crypto-related platforms and could shape how retail traders access and price in crypto-related bets going forward.

In sum, traders are parsing a mosaic of signals: a fresh round of downside bets on Polymarket, a price structure that failed to sustain a breakout above key levels, and a regulatory landscape that could restrain on-chain betting activity. The net effect is a more cautious stance among market participants, at least in the near term, even as longer-term forecasts remain cautiously constructive in the hands of large-scale investors and institutions.



BTC price action around critical thresholds (65,000; 75,000) in the coming sessions and whether a new range forms.

Regulatory developments affecting Polymarket and other prediction-market platforms in Nevada and other states.

Monetary and liquidity signals in the U.S. that could influence risk appetite and crypto ETF flows. Institutional forecasts for 2026 and any shifts in long-horizon targets tied to regulatory clarity.



Polymarket odds and volume for BTC-related bets (65k, 55k, 100k scenarios) as cited in Polymarket event pages.

Price action noting Bitcoin briefly dipped below $75,000 on Monday.

Michael Saylor's Strategy: coverage of price action relative to average cost.

CryptoQuant commentary on bear-market dynamics since November 2025 and the 365-day moving average reference. Regulatory developments surrounding Polymarket (Nevada court order) and enforcement actions in Tennessee and other states.

