California Governor Appoints Indian American To Structural Pest Control Board

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 15 (IANS) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a series of appointments across state agencies, including the appointment of Indian American business executive Yogesh“Yogi” Chugh to the Structural Pest Control Board, according to an official statement released by the Governor's office.

Chugh, a resident of Fremont,“has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board,” the statement said.

According to the release, Chugh“has been an Executive Managing Director of S5 Advisory since 2013.” Before that, he held two positions at PlayStation, Sony Computer Entertainment Media Inc. from 1996 to 2012, including“Senior Leadership Customer Relationship Management Technologies from 2001 to 2012 and Consumer Services Leadership Management from 1996 to 2001.”

The Governor's office said Chugh was also“a Business Services Manager at Boston Consulting Group from 1993 to 1996.”

The statement noted that Chugh“is a member of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs and a member of the Foundation for India and Diaspora Studies.”

It added that he“earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Jose and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sciences from Delhi University.”

The appointment“does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem,” the statement said, adding that Chugh“is a Democrat.”

Alongside Chugh's appointment, Newsom announced several other senior appointments across housing, finance and data agencies in California.

Among them was Subbarao Mupparaju of Sacramento, who was appointed Director of the Financial Information System for California, also known as FISCal.

The statement said Mupparaju“has been the Chief Deputy Director of the Financial Information System for California since 2023.” He earlier served as“the Chief Information Officer of the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2021 to 2022” and was previously“the Chief Information Officer of the Financial Information System for California from 2015 to 2021.”

Before joining the California government, Mupparaju served as“Chief Technologist of HP Enterprise Services from 2008 to 2012” and was“an Executive Information Technology Architect for IBM from 1996 to 2008.”

The Governor's office said Mupparaju“was Senior Systems Analyst for Tata Consultancy Services from 1992 to 1996.” He earned“his Master of Science degree in Engineering from the PSG College of Technology.”

California has one of the largest Indian American populations in the United States, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, where Indian-origin professionals have held growing influence in technology, business and public affairs. Indian Americans increasingly serve on state commissions, advisory boards and public institutions across California.