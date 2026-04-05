UAE Among Top 10 Global Exporters In A Historic First As Trade Surpasses Dh6 Trillion

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has climbed the ranks as ninth largest exporter of goods globally and 13in goods imports, in a historic first for the country, according to the World Trade Organization.

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The UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, said that ranking in the top 10 in goods exports is a testaments to the country's competitiveness and a reflection of confidence in its economy.“Despite the current geopolitical challenges, we are determined to build on this success and cement our position on the global trade map,” he said.

The WTO report highlighted what it described as the exceptional growth in the UAE's foreign trade in services, which reach Dh1.14 trillion in 2025, exceeding the Dh1 trillion barrier for the first time.

The UAE's contribution to global goods exports amounted to 3.3 per cent, while goods imports accounted for 2.8 per cent of the global total. In services, the UAE accounted for 2 per cent of global exports, and 1.4 per cent of global imports.

The UAE has sought out agreements to strengthen bilateral ties between countries around the world by giving them enhanced market access, lower or eliminate tariffs, create less bureaucracy with simpler customs procedures, and engage in rules-based competition.

The country has signed trade agreements, or Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), with 15 nations, the first of which was with India in 2022. These agreements are part and parcel of the UAE's goals in establishing itself as a global trade and logistics hub.

In the digital services sector, which is seeing rapid growth, the UAE ranked 25th globally with an export value of US$33 billion (Dh121.19 billion), contributing 0.6 per cent of the world's exports of digital services. This vital sector constitutes 17 per cent of the UAE's total exports of services to the world.

Global trade is expected to face a slowdown in growth this year due to the conflict engulfing the region, the report said, causing disruptions to key trade routes and rising oil prices.

WTO expects goods trade growth to slow to 1.9 per cent in 2026 from 4.6 per cent in 2025, with growth expected to return to 2.6 per cent in 2027. Growth in services trade is expected to slow to 4.8 per cent in 2026 and then accelerate to 5.1 per cent in 2027. If energy prices continue to rise, growth in goods trade could slow to 1.4 per cent and services to 4.1 per cent in 2026, as per the report.

The UAE's main export is crude oil, of which it exported $114 billion (Dh418 billion) in 2024. Other key, non-oil, export industries include metal, building materials, financial services, gold and precious metals, defence, food, logistics, renewables, educational services, petrochemicals, plastic-related materials, hotel and tourism, and innovation and e-Services.

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