2 Arrested In Syria For Role In UAE Embassy Attack In Damascus

Syria's Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrest of two individuals, M.S. and SH.A. following their involvement in the assault on the UAE embassy in Damascus.

The Ministry clarified that it immediately initiated legal action against the accused and affirmed that any assault on diplomatic missions constitutes a red line that cannot be tolerated.

The authority earlier drew a line between the attacks on the UAE embassy and what is permitted by law under "peaceful demonstrations" by emphasising the latest riots were considered unacceptable behaviour, constituting a clear violation of national laws.

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On Saturday, the UAE strongly condemned and denounced acts of rioting, attempted vandalism, and attacks that targeted its embassy and the residence of the Head of Mission in Damascus.

The Emirates also called on Syria to uphold its obligations to protect the embassy and its personnel, investigate the circumstances surrounding the attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible accountable.

In response, the Syrian ministry clarified that such actions will be met with strict legal measures and that internal security units have already begun reinforcing security procedures around diplomatic missions. There has also been increased protection to ensure their safety and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The authority has also initiated necessary investigations and is pursuing those involved in the attack on the embassy premises and the security personnel assigned to protect it. Legal proceedings against them are being carried out in accordance with due process, it revealed.

All citizens in the country were urged to comply with the law and act responsibly in a manner that preserves public security, the dignity of citizens, and the sovereignty of the country.

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates reaffirmed its firm rejection of any attack on or attempt to approach embassies and diplomatic missions accredited to Syria. The ministry emphasised that these premises are protected under international law and diplomatic agreements, and are considered a symbol of relations between states and peoples.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the rioting, assaults, and attempted vandalism, describing the acts as an unacceptable attack on the national symbols of the brotherly UAE.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement on Saturday, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi emphasised the importance of Syrian authorities holding those responsible for these attacks and the disrespect shown toward UAE national symbols accountable.

Syria takes legal action against rioters who attacked, vandalised UAE embassy Saudi Arabia condemns 'acts of rioting, assaults' at UAE embassy in Damascus UAE strongly condemns riots, acts of vandalism against its embassy in Damascus