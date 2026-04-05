QRDI Council Remains Fully Operational To Support National Innovation Ecosystem

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council affirmed that amid current regional developments, it remains fully operational.

"QRDI Council remains fully operational. Our programs, funding mechanisms, partnerships, and innovation initiatives continue to move forward, sustaining momentum across the national innovation ecosystem," QRDI Council said in a press release Sunday.

"Amid current regional developments, QRDI Council remains actively engaged with partners across the wider innovation ecosystem to ensure that innovation and technology development continue to support national priorities where they matter most," the Council said.

"Through our programs, collaborations, and initiatives, we continue to advance practical solutions that contribute to resilience, preparedness, and continuity," it added.

"At a time such as this, QRDI Council's role extends beyond maintaining existing programs. We help bring together government, academia, industry, and innovators to address challenges through solution-oriented collaboration, innovation, and technology development," QRDI Council said in the press release.

The Council stressed that it remains focused, engaged, and committed to supporting Qatar's continued progress by positioning innovation as a source of resilience, capability, and long-term strength.